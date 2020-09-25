Best laptops for kids 2020: the top laptops for kids in elementary school and beyond

Getting the best laptops for kids certainly should come with a reasonable price tag - you don’t want to gift a pricey machine that might get lost or broken easily – but it should also be the right fit for your child and not just the one with the rock bottom price. That means that finding the best laptop for your kid isn’t just a matter of buying the cheapest device you can find.

There are a couple things to keep in mind when shopping for the best laptops for kids. Build is vitally important since you want something that can survive repeated falls and will withstand a heavy hand. It also needs to be powerful enough for school and handle some light entertainment. And, since your kid will probably forget to charge it regularly, you’ll want one with excellent battery life. The ideal options also come with security features and parental controls that will keep your child safe.

Whether you’re in the market for affordable tablets , the best Chromebooks or very versatile 2-in-1 hybrid laptops , there’s something on our list of the best laptops for kids. Take advantage of our included price comparison tool to find the best deal on your favorite choice, and while you’re at it, take a look at the best desks for kids to give them a proper space to study.

1. Google Pixelbook Go The best mainstream Chromebook CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD – 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display | Storage: 64GB – 256GB US$848,98 View at Amazon Amazing ‘Hush’ keyboard Rare 1080p webcam No biometric login

The best laptop for kids must be secure, simple to use and can outlast them past naptime. Google Pixelbook Go ticks off all those requirements and then some, with its astounding battery life and Chrome OS environment. Google rounds those out with an incredible keyboard and a 1080p webcam. This is the Google Pixelbook of your dreams, minus that steep price tag. And, while the kids might enjoy watching their favorite cartoons and playing casual games on that sharp display, you’ll also love using this for that occasional work email you have to squeeze in between spending time with them.

2. Acer Chromebook 15 Perfect for when they hit double-digits CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 32GB US$385 View at Amazon Luxury feel Amazing price Hefty weight and dimensions

When your kids approach double-digit years, they’re going to need something a bit more robust to support them through more demanding projects, as well as sharper streaming. Acer’s latest 15-inch Chromebook is, therefore, the best laptop for kids – or yours, at least – bringing serious sophistication to your kids’ computing experience and needs, from its design to its great features like a full HD display, fast USB 3.0 connections and an HDR webcam. Keep in mind that this laptop is ideal for adolescents, as you’re swapping its lack of kid-proof features for a larger size, a more luxurious experience and a great price tag.

3. Microsoft Surface Go 2 Premium design, more affordable price CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core m3 – Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC – 128GB SSD US$399,99 View at Microsoft US Premium design Affordable Can run full Windows 10 No Touch Cover or stylus included Base model's specs are weak

The Surface Go line proves popular with the more budget-conscious crowd, and its follow up, Surface Go 2, continues that tradition with its reasonable price and premium design. It also runs the full Windows 10 operating system, so it’s even more capable than other tablets out there as far as what applications you can use on it. Finally, it offers a slight bump in performance over its predecessor, giving users a sensible reason to upgrade if they’ve got the money. All those features combined with its portability make the Microsoft Surface Go 2 one of the best laptops for kids.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Everything that netbooks should have been CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor | Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz | RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X | Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits | Storage: 64GB eMMC Low Stock US$276,82 View at Amazon Lightweight and portable Long battery life Very affordable Tiny keyboard and finicky trackpad Charger and headphones share a single port

Is it a Chromebook or is it a tablet? Well, luckily, you won’t have to decide. True to its name, this Lenovo Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there. Of course, true to its Chromebook nature, its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours – you could pull an all-nighter, use it through the day and mid-afternoon, and you’ll still pass out before it runs out of juice. For this price, sacrifices have to be made, naturally – the keyboard is tiny, the trackpad isn’t as reliable, and the charger and headphones share one port. However, if budget is your top priority, this is definitely among the best laptops for kids in 2020.

5. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Work and play CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | Screen: 11.6-inch HDF (1,366 x 768) touch | Storage: 32GB eMMC US$390 View at Amazon Inexpensive Durable build Dim screen

When your kids have finally graduated to a proper laptop for writing up papers for class, but you still want to get them something that won’t break the first time it gets dropped, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 might just be the laptop for you. It’s powerful enough to get through the kids’ daily schoolwork, and it’s a 2-in-1 so they can flip its comfortable keyboard around to turn it into tablet mode for playing Android games or watching their favorite shows in their downtime. The display is a bit dim, and it’s unlikely to blow you away as far as performance, but it’s cheap, solid and reliable. What more can you ask for from the best laptop for kids?

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Lenovo IdeaPad 120S

6. MacBook Air (2020) New and improved for 2020 CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe-based SSD | Dimensions: 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61 cm Check Amazon Lower price of entry New 10th generation processors Improved keyboard Screen colors a little muted Battery life only OK Webcam still just 720p

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook is back in 2020 with a vengeance. Not only has it fixed a lot of the complaints with its predecessors – namely, that problematic keyboard is now gone, replaced by a drastically improved keyboard. But it also comes with new and more powerful internal components, even more storage space options, and a lower price of entry. There are a couple of things we’d do better, like the muted screen and the average battery life, but this model of the MacBook Air is better than anything we’ve seen from the line to date.

