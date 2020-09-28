Best Kindle 2020: which Amazon ereader should you buy?

If you're looking for the best Kindle, it's worth noting that there hasn’t been a new one since 2019, which – considering these are the most popular ereaders on the market – is a long time to go without an update. But then again, the current Kindles offer just about everything you should need from such a device, so there’s no urgent need for a new one.

As such, now is a perfectly good time to buy a Kindle, whether it’s your first one or an upgrade, because it might still be a long wait for a new model. Even if one happens to be around the corner, we can’t imagine that a new Kindle would offer much more than the best currently available ones.

Choosing from the currently available ones may seem simple. After all, there are only three models on the market: the Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis.

But there’s a bit more to it than that, with different storage capacities, colors, connectivity options and more, there are quite a few things to consider.

And there are a number of things to bear in mind even when choosing between the three main models, as they’re each suited to different users.

For instance, the basic Kindle is ideal for casual readers, but if you want to read on the beach or in the bath then you should consider the Kindle Paperwhite, which has a sharper screen and a waterproof build. Or for the ultimate ereader you should look at the Kindle Oasis – but it will cost you.

But if you want to know how all three models differ, scroll down for a closer look at all three models along with links to the full reviews, which we’d recommend reading before making your choice.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle The best Kindle for those on a budget Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: Pearl e-paper | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 167ppi | Weight: 161g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: no | Battery life: up to four weeks US$89,99 View at Amazon Affordable Improved design with back-light Screen could be better Not waterproof

The entry-level Amazon Kindle is the best Kindle you can by right now, with a great balance of features and price.

Launched in March 2019, its new feature was the inclusion of a back-light which now means Amazon's entire Kindle line come with illumination.

You still get the benefits of the previous model, with an adequate (and now back-lit) touchscreen display, long lasting battery and plenty of space for all your digital tomes, plus an intuitive interface, that makes navigating your books a breeze.

It's slim and light, so even though you could essentially be carrying an entire library with you it won't even feel as weighty as a single paperback.

Why should I buy it? Because you want a bargain and can live without waterproofing, the latest design and a higher resolution display.

Read the full Amazon Kindle review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite It's all about that screen Screen size: 6-inch | Screen type: E ink | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 209g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Wi-Fi: yes | 3G: yes | Battery life: up to six weeks US$129,99 View at Amazon Super-sharp screen Improved typography Bland design Still missing some features

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite back in 2018 to add several features from the Voyage and Oasis lines, including IPX8-rated waterproofing and support for Audible audiobooks.

The screen is still fantastic with a beautiful 6-inch HD display with 300ppi pixel density and 8GB of storage, meaning you can keep thousands of books on one device.

The Kindle Paperwhite is almost the closest you can get to real paper while getting all the benefits of an ereader. You have access to Amazon's huge library of books and you can even use the Kindle Unlimited rental service on the Paperwhite.

There's a built-in light and you're not going to get any screen glare when reading it in bright sunlight. The battery isn't as good as the last version as it only lasts between four and six weeks, but that said it's still a very good amount of time to get reading your ebooks.

Why should I buy it? If you're looking for one of the best screen experiences on an ereader and you want to be able to read in bright sunlight, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is your choice.

Read the full Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Oasis The newest Kindle Oasis device has all the cutting-edge features Screen size: 7-inch | Screen type: Carta E Ink | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 188g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes | Wi-Fi: Yes | 4G: Yes | Battery life: up to six weeks US$249,99 View at Amazon Premium reading experience Useful screen features Very expensive Thicker side doesn't improve handhold

If you want the most premium ereader experience available right now, then the newest Amazon Kindle Oasis is what you're looking for – as long as you can stomach the equally high-end price.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis comes with new features like a warm light you can turn on to reduce eye strain, a more lightweight design, and improved back-lighting, to make it a more useful device to read on (although some may consider the upgrade a little small).

It also comes with all the distinct features of the Kindle Oasis range – it's got a large, high-quality display, a 'ridge' design that gives makes the ereader easy to hold at a range of angles, and it comes with plenty of storage space to save as many books as you need.

So if you're looking for an unrivaled ereader, this is the device to consider.

Why should I buy it? If you're willing to splash on the best Amazon Kindle ereader with all the latest bells and whistles in terms of tech, this is the device to consider.

Read the full review: Amazon Kindle Oasis

