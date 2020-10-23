Best iPhone 2020: which Apple phone is the top choice for you?

Picking the best iPhone depends on your budget, needs, and tastes. Thanks to the choice in Apple’s range, you can find yourself a decent iPhone that will get software updates for at least four years, or you can opt to upgrade every year.

Before buying, you should know that Apple's newest phones have launched, and there are four to choose from: the iPhone 12, the smaller iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the large iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are available now, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale November 13.

That means the older models will soon go on sale, and they'll probably be even cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday that takes place on the weekend of November 27.

Last year there was an excellent deal on the iPhone XR for example. Typically the top-end models don’t get much of a discount, but whether as a result of Black Friday or the iPhone 12 range launching, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to save some money on the iPhone 11 range and potentially some other models if you wait a little longer.

We’ll highlight all the best deals below, but you should also keep an eye on our best iPhone deals article.

If an iPhone 12 doesn't appeal then there are still plenty of options with the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR. Each can run iOS 14 and in most cases will likely be updated to several versions to come after that, which is one of the big advantages of getting an iPhone rather than an Android device.

The current line up means you have a broad selection of prices, designs, and features, like Face ID or Touch ID, and a small screen in the SE or the biggest ever in the 11 Pro Max.

Below we’ve ranked all the iPhones that Apple currently sells, plus models that are still available from other retailers. At the moment we think the iPhone 12 is the best iPhone for most people, but you might not be most people. Take a look at our buying advice and standalone reviews to see which iPhone will suit your pocket.

Best iPhone: which one should you buy today?

1. iPhone 12 The best Apple iPhone bang for your buck Weight: 164g | Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4 mm | OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1170 x 2532 | CPU: A14 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: Unknown | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP US$829 View at Amazon Colorful OLED display Future-proofed with 5G Cameras are similar to last year Battery life only okay

More expensive than the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 makes up for that price hike with a wealth of new features that should prove useful in the coming months and years.

That includes future-proofing courtesy of 5G support and the addition of MagSafe connectivity which enables you to attach things to your phone such as a charger or a case.

The camera might be a little too similar to last year's iPhone and the battery life remains merely okay, but there's no denying that the iPhone 12 is a superior beast than the phones that have come before.

Design wise, it's returned to some of the stylings of the iPhone 4 or 5 and that's actually a good thing, feeling comfier in your hands. There's also the overdue switch to a colorful OLED display which reminds us again that Apple knows how to create a stylish looking as well as future-proof device.

Read our in-depth iPhone 12 review

2. iPhone 12 Pro Our second favorite iPhone Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4 mm | OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1170 x 2532 | CPU: A14 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | Battery: Unknown | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP US$999 View at Amazon Varied color choices Clear and vibrant screen No charging block in box 5G still an expensive luxury

More advanced than the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro is also more expensive and has better specs than the standard model. The internals are better, and there's a superior camera.

A fourth sensor alongside the standard iPhone 12 fare in the form of a LiDAR scanner makes it easier for the iPhone to work out what it's looking at, doing a great job of detecting faces in low light situations.

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a RAM boost - up to 6GB from 4GB - and that's sure to help you get the most from whatever you're doing on your phone. If you're looking to edit videos on your phone, the iPhone 12 Pro is ideal for such a purpose.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual for the iPhone 12 Pro offering much of what the iPhone 12 already has for less, but if you want that extra oomph, it's an impressive upgrade. For a price.

Read our in-depth iPhone 12 Pro review

3. iPhone 11 Once the very best iPhone Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: Unknown | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP US$699 View at Amazon Great value Fast speeds at a discount Ultrawide lens is far better than telephoto Still an LCD screen Glass back attracts fingerprints

The iPhone 11 isn't the highest-spec Apple phone, but it supersedes the iPhone XR 'budget flagship' in better ways to become the standout phone of its generation in terms of sheer value.

Before the introduction of the iPhone 12, this was our favorite iPhone. True, it misses out on a telephoto lens, but like we found with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, a coupling of main and ultrawide lenses serve most photo needs.

While it doesn't get an OLED display, its LCD screen at least allows the phone to keep its best-in-generation battery life crown. And it even gets a bit more RAM - up to 4GB from its predecessor's 3GB.

Add in iOS 14 and all the new tweaks coming in the iPhone 11 series and this phone is a lean, mean, photo-taking machine.

Read our in-depth iPhone 11 review

4. iPhone SE The choice for those who want a cheaper iPhone Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 1,821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP US$399 View at Amazon Cheapest ever iPhone Lightweight frame Battery life could be better Old screen technology

Unveiled in April 2020, the new iPhone SE may look like an older iPhone but it comes with a lot of benefits over the rest of the range. The chief reason you may want to buy this is it's the cheapest iPhone you can buy from Apple right now.

It comes with the same design as the iPhone 8, but this has upgraded internals such as an A13 Bionic chipset that is the same we've seen powering the three phones you'll find above in this list.

It also comes with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which is something we haven't seen on recent iPhones. The camera is good on this phone, but won't compete with the very top iPhones and it has an average battery life too.

Overall, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the devices you've read about above you'll love the iPhone SE.

Read our in-depth iPhone SE review

5. iPhone 11 Pro Once the best, but a bit too pricey Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 3,046mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP US$749,99 View at Amazon Camera a real step forward Sizeable battery upgrade Similar to iPhone XS visually Few non-camera upgrades

The iPhone 11 Pro is a more advanced smartphone than the base iPhone 11, but it isn't the best iPhone just because its price is a big step up too.

Sure, the smaller screen is one-hand-friendly, the screen quality is a bonus, and it's Apple's most affordable handset with three rear cameras, so it's a decent phone all in all – that's why it once sat in the second spot on this list of our best iPhones.

But money is a concern for most people when they're looking for a new smartphone, and the big price step up may be questionable for most people when you put the stats side-by-side with the iPhone 11.

You can now find it cheaper since the debut of the iPhone 12 Pro though, so you may want to consider this over the latest handset.

Read our full iPhone 11 Pro review

6. iPhone 11 Pro Max Big phone, top price Weight: 226g | Dimensions: 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1242 x 2688 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: Unknown | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP US$1 099 View at Amazon Three rear cameras Fastest, best iPhone out there Expensive Mostly unchanged

The iPhone 11 Pro Max was not only a confusing shift in naming convention - it was once the biggest, fastest, baddest iPhone out there. It's was also the most expensive at $1,099 starting price, which only goes up if you expand storage.

Not much changed from the iPhone XS Max, aside from the upgraded camera suite - but then again, adding an ultrawide lens is a big upgrade. The photo software has been upgraded, too, and switching between zoom levels is far smoother here than in other phones.

The battery level has been improved a staggering 4 hours over the iPhone XS Max, which holds true in our testing. And if you can get beyond the weird-looking triple-lens rear camera block, this is truly the most powerful iPhone out there... until the iPhone 12 Pro Max is out.

Read our in-depth iPhone 11 Pro Max review

7. iPhone XS Another option for those looking for something compact Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 2,659mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP US$470 View at Amazon Smart HDR helps the camera Faster operation in one hand vs Max Battery life not world-beating Still very expensive

Believe it or not, the iPhone XS was once Apple's best 'small' phone. It has a 5.8-inch screen, so it's more one-hand-friendly than a lot of the larger phones on this list, but it still packs a punch in terms of spec.

The iPhone XS may be a little older now, but it has a Smart HDR-capable 12MP camera, enhanced TrueDepth front-facing camera, and a fast A12 Bionic chipset, exactly like the larger iPhone XS Max.

In fact, this all-screen phone is pretty much the iPhone XS Max in a smaller form factor. It does have a smaller battery than the Max and obviously a smaller screen, but you will still capture the same great photos and videos on this device and play the same games.

Plus, it's cheaper that is used to be when it was the latest and greatest iPhone.

Read our in-depth iPhone XS review

8. iPhone XS Max The iPhone XS Max is still a big, speedy phone Weight: 208g | Dimensions: 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1242 x 2688 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 3,179mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP US$530 View at Amazon Great big screen for games and movies Camera is strong for an iPhone Price: most expensive iPhone ever Size can make it tricky to handle

This was once the very best iPhone if your hands and wallets were large enough. It has an expansive 6.5-inch OLED screen with HDR10 support to make colors pop. It's the perfect phone if you want a giant screen, but it has now been replaced by the iPhone 11 Pro Max we've mentioned above.

Behind that huge screen is a dual-lens 12MP camera. Apple outfitted it with Smart HDR and increased the sensor size to capture larger pixels. Don't let that static 12MP number fool you. The iPhone XS Max (like the XS) has depth-sensing capabilities for adjustable bokeh (background blur) during and after a shot.

The TrueDepth camera returns with faster Face ID recognition, and your 7MP selfies get better depth control and Smart HDR, too. This is now cheaper than at launch too, so it may be a good option if you want lots of spec but don't want to get the absolute latest iPhone.

Read our in-depth iPhone XS Max review

9. iPhone XR Cheaper than ever Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1792 x 828 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128256GB | Battery: 2,942mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP US$399 View at Amazon Great battery life for an iPhone Lower price tag and fun colors Some apps still not fully optimized Lower-res screen

The iPhone XR is a great upgrade for the average consumer who doesn't want to pay for the most expensive iPhone money (a lot of money) can buy. This was Apple's 'cheap' iPhone until the iPhone SE 2020 came along.

It stands out with a variety of iPhone XR colors: Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral, Red. This contrasts heavily with the rather muted colors of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Yet it shares the same internal specs: Apple's A12 Bionic chipset and a 12MP dual-lens camera with a single lens on back.

You don't get the dual-lens camera like you do on a higher-tier iPhone, so you miss out on telephoto shots. But Smart HDR is the real perk to taking great photos, and that's here.

It's cheaper, it's more colorful and it has a big 6.1-inch screen. That's enough for most people, especially those who aren't insistent on an impressive OLED screen.

Read our in-depth iPhone XR review

10. iPhone X The iPhone that changed the range Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2,716mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP US$899 View at Amazon Brilliant screen Powerful innards Smart TrueDepth camera Incredibly expensive

The iPhone X is as impressive as it is expensive, but if you really want a great modern iPhone without buying a newer device, this is the one to get today.

It has a large all-screen display, except for a notch cutout at the top that houses a new TrueDepth Camera. This takes selfies to another level and can also map your face to an iPhone X-exclusive Animoji. If you don't know what that is by now you probably won't care.

The iPhone X is Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone and has just about everything iPhone users have been asking for, from a more forward-leaning design to faster specs and new features. You'll just have to get used to Face ID instead of reaching for that non-existent fingerprint sensor.

Read our in-depth iPhone X review