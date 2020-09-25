Best home printer 2020: the top printers for remote working and more

If you think the best home printers are now a thing of the past, think again. With many of us now either working from home or simply stuck at home due to the pandemic, the need for office technology in our homes is greater than ever. And, among the most vital of those is a home printer.

Much like in the office, you'll need a printer at home that can handle printing without a hitch - especially since the ongoing situation has forced many of us into remote working. Lucky for you, we found the best ones out there in 2020 and gathered them on this list.

Of course, we didn’t just pick the most popular or the priciest of the bunch. There were a few metrics we considered, the biggest one of which was versatility. As a typical modern household often has a wide range of printing needs – from forms and documents to family photos and holiday cards – the best home printer needs to be much more versatile than a regular printer.

An excellent home printer that can do just as good of a job printing your holiday snaps as it does your work documents, and will save a ton of money from commercial printing costs. And, unlike big and bulky business printers , these are all-in-one printers that take up a small bit of space and can be either laser or ink-based.

No matter what size of household and family demands you have, on this list you’ll find the best home printer for your needs. And, our price comparison tool makes sure you get the best deals on the one you pick as well.

Best home printers on Black Friday

Some of the best home printers of 2020 are bound to get massive price cuts on Black Friday . This means that you might be able to purchase a home printer on this list for much less, saving you more money to use for something else on your shopping list.

Whether you’re buying one of the best home printers for your home/office or planning on gifting one during the holiday season, it would be wise to wait until these major deal events of the year. Luckily, with Black Friday rolling around the end of November, you won’t have to wait for long.

Best home printer - at a glance

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon Pixma TS9120 Print from anywhere Category: All-in-one inkjet printer | Print speed: Black: 15 ISO ppm, Color: 10 ISO ppm | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 6.6 kg US$640 View at Amazon 6-color individual ink system Cloud, Bluetooth and social media printing Small ink cartridges

Thanks to its 6-color individual ink system, the Canon Pixma TS9120 delivers exceptional photo quality results, placing it firmly among the best home printers around. The Canon also is very flexible with its connection capabilities, allowing for both bluetooth and wi-fi to print. And you’re not limited to any device. If you want to print from a tablet or smartphone or even from the cloud, the Canon can handle it. The printer also comes with some photo-specific features such as Photo Blue ink as part of the 6-color system and built-in creative filters to add something a little extra to your photos. Lastly, this printer comes in a choice of three different two-tone color options, giving you some cosmetic choices that you don’t really see with printers.

(Image credit: Image Credit: TechRadar)

2. HP LaserJet Pro M15w printer World’s smallest laser printer is also one of the cheapest Category: colour laser printer | Print speed: 19ppm | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 3.8kg US$108,90 View at Amazon Very small! Tempting price No duplex printing No display

When we tested it, this was the smallest laser printer around and likely to remain so. Being as small and inexpensive as an inkjet, yet with all the speed, economy and consistency of a laser, the LaserJet Pro M15w is in many ways the ideal home printer. It manages to hold one hundred sheets of paper and print on them at the respectable rate of 19ppm. There’s no duplex mode, sadly, and no display, but at this price it’s hard to argue.

Read the full review: HP LaserJet Pro M15w

(Image credit: Image Credit: HP)

3. HP Envy 5055 printer Home photo printing on a budget Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 10ppm | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 5.4kg US$99,96 View at Amazon Low price Easy to use High ink cost Poor connectivity

This humble all-in-one can scan and copy, but its real strength is in printing photos. Frustratingly, there’s no Ethernet port, nor a USB port for printing from a flash drive and it churns very slowly, but the results are surprisingly good for such an affordable inkjet. The supplied starter cartridges are rather light on ink, but if you replace them with high-capacity carts, then the running cost is competitive too.

Note that this model is known as the HP Envy 5010 in the UK.

(Image credit: Image Credit: Epson)

4. Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW printer A capable and capacious A3 printer Category: colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 18ppm | Paper capacity: 500 sheets | Paper size: up to A3 | Weight: 15.5kg Check Amazon Duplex A3 printing Deep paper trays Expensive ink No front USB port

Printers aimed at the home office that can handle A3 paper are not common, but ones that can automatically print on both sides of an A3 page are downright rare. The WorkForce WF-7210DTW is one such beast and it does so quite successfully. Print quality is impressive, be that monochrome text, or a glossy photo. The long list of features includes both Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity and the two paper trays can hold 500 sheets combined.

Read the full review: Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW

(Image credit: Image Credit; Kyocera)

5. Kyocera Ecosys P5026cdw printer Rapid laser printing for the busy home office Category: colour laser printer | Print speed: 26ppm | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 21kg US$447,97 View at Amazon Fast duplex printing Prints quietly Expensive Primitive interface

This stout laser printer takes up relatively little space, given its high capacity for paper and toner. It means you can keep printing quickly and efficiently and with lower running costs than an equivalent inkjet. The display is rather fiddly, but in all other respects, this colour printer is easy to use and can be relied upon for immaculate mono and colour documents time after time.

Read the full review: Kyocera Ecosys P5026cdw

(Image credit: Image Credit: TechRadar)

6. Brother MFC-J5945DW Printer Laser busting inkjet crams in the features Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper capacity: 500 sheets | Paper size: up to A3 | Weight: 21kg US$940,80 View at Amazon A3 capability High paper capacity Inconsistent prints Less economical than laser

This big Brother blurs the line between home printer and office printer by combining the fast print speed and high capacity of a laser machine with the superior photo finish of an inkjet. We would recommend it for both applications because although it is smaller than the laser equivalent MFC-L8690CDW , the inkjet MFC-J5945DW can handle A3 paper. There’s really nothing that this fully featured 4-in-1 can’t do and it carries out all tasks satisfactorily.

Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5945DW

(Image credit: Image Credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Xpress C1810W printer Simple design, smart home printing Category: colour laser printer | Print speed: 18ppm | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 16.6kg US$1 697,84 View at Amazon Wi-Fi and NFC Rapid print speed No auto duplex Not the fastest laser

Samsung’s smart-looking laser printer is equipped with both Wi-Fi and NFC for easy mobile printing and is supported by a sophisticated mobile app. It’s an easy size to accommodate at home, but you can fit a useful amount of paper and toner inside, making it good for a monthly cycle of 40,000 pages. It won’t automatically print both sides of the page, but it does have a manual duplex mode.

(Image credit: Brother)

8. Brother HLL2395DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer For fast-printing jobs without fuss Category: All-in-one laser printer | Print speed: Black: 36 ISO ppm | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 10.3 kg Check Amazon Super fast Intuitive display Monochrome only

The Brother HLL2395DW is an ideal printer for any small business that needs to do a lot of printing and to do it quickly - but it's also one of the best home printer on the market. While you may be limited to black and white with this printer, you’ll be able to print up to 36 pages in a minute and could probably spit out a whole book before having to reload the printer, thanks to a 250 page capacity. Like other recent Brother printers, it has an intuitive display that allows you to print from and scan to cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive as well as its NFC “touch to connect” printing which allows you to access it from a mobile device without even needing a network connection. All-in-all, this is a pretty nifty printer.

(Image credit: Brother)

9. Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW Ink-telligent Category: All-in-one inkjet printer | Print speed: Black: 12 ISO ppm, Color: 10 ISO ppm | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Paper size: up to A4 | Weight: 8.7 kg Low Stock US$293 View at Amazon Compact Reliable enough for small businesses Loud and slow

Despite its compact size, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW is a monster printer. It’s incredibly efficient, being able to print for up to a year without having to change its ink cartridge. And, it’s also a feature-rich and intuitive machine perfect for any home or small business office. You can print to it from just about any device wirelessly and, for mobile, you don’t even need a network to do it, thanks to its NFC (near field communication) technology that connects directly to the printer. While interfacing with its 2.7” color display, you can even print from and scan to the cloud.

(Image credit: Epson)

10. Epson EcoTank ET-3760 For eco-conscious families Category: All-in-one cartridge-free printer | Print speed: Black: 15 ISO ppm, Color: 8 ISO ppm | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Paper size: Up to A6 | Weight: 7.3kg Low Stock US$394,50 View at Amazon Cartridge-free printing Ink replacement lasts up to 2 years Not cheap

Whether you’re trying to run a more eco-friendly household or you’re just fed up with having to run out go get ink at the most inconvenient times – in the middle of printing your important documents, for example – you might love the Epson EcoTank ET-3760. This all-in-one printer is cartridge-free and comes with refillable bottles that contain up to two years’ worth of ink instead. It doesn’t have a massive paper capacity, only 150 sheets at a time, that’s hardly a deal-breaker, especially if you’re just mostly using it for personal stuff. It’s a bit expensive, but think of all the money you’ll save not having to run to the store and get replacement cartridges all the time.

