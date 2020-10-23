Best fax machines of 2020: 5 top picks for sending faxes

The best fax machines are still essential tools for many businesses, even in 2020, and on this page we've listed the top models that you can buy today.

The idea of sending a fax may seem a little antiquated in 2020, but there are a lot of businesses out there that that still rely on faxes to communicate between offices, as well as with suppliers and customers.

That means there are some brilliant fax machines out there, and in on this page, we've listed the best fax machines on sale in 2020, and every one of the entries in this list will allow you to send faxes around the world quickly and dependably. If you need to send a document, then any one of the devices on this best fax machines list will help.

Don't think just because faxes are becoming less common it means you need to stick with an old fax machine. There are plenty of modern fax machines that come with a host of other features.

In fact, some of the best fax machines are actually all-in-one printers, which not only send faxes, but can print, scan and photocopy documents. Not only can these devices save you money, but also space, which makes them ideal for small offices.

Best fax machines at a glance:

1. Epson WorkForce WF-2750DWF The best all-in-one printer and fax machine Print speed: 33 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Dimensions: 425 x 360 x 230 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.6 kg Check Amazon Economical ink use LCD screen Loud Uninspiring design

If you want the best fax machine that also doubles up as a printer, photocopier and scanner and you want it for a low price, then the Epson WorkForce WF-2750DWF is the one to go for. Sure, it looks a bit boring, and when in use it can get quite noisy, but the amount of features the Epson WorkForce WF-2750DWF offers, plus the quality of its scanning, printing and faxing, makes it a brilliant choice for home and office use on a budget.

2. Samsung M2885FW 4-in-1 Multifunction Xpress laser printer A great office fax machine and 4-in-1 Print speed: 28ppm | Print resolution: Effective 4,800 x 600 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 401 x 362 x 367mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 11.3kg US$548,86 View at Amazon Superb print quality Good connectivity Multi-purpose tray only holds one sheet Fiddly control panel

With wired (Ethernet/USB) and wireless (Wi-Fi/NFC) connectivity, duplex printing, decent eco settings and support for a wide range of media, the Samsung M2885FW is an excellent all-rounder, and one of the best fax machines you can buy. As it's a 4-in-1 device, it can handle printing, scanning and photocopying as well, so if you don't need those, then this is a bit overkill. However, if you're looking for a fast laser printer and fax machine for a busy office, it's a brilliant choice.

3. Brother MFC-L6800DWT A serious fax machine for busy offices Print speed: 46ppm | Scan resolution: 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper capacity: 520 sheets | Dimensions: 495 x 427 x 650mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 22.8kg Check Amazon Fast print speeds Excellent print quality Large Expensive

If you're looking for the best fax machine for a busy and large office, then the Brother MFC-L6800DWT is definitely worth investing in. As a laser printer, it's incredibly fast, but maintains a high print quality, and it comes with a large range of connectivity options to work as a fax, including USB and network. As a fax machine, it offers 33.6Kbps speeds, as well as fax forwarding, automatic redialling and group dialling features.

4. Brother FAX-2940 The best dedicated fax machine Print speed: 20ppm | Fax resolution: 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 360 x 368 x 311mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 8.8kg US$299,99 View at Amazon Dedicated fax machine Can be turned into an all-in-one Limited non-fax functions Dated looks

If you're only looking for a fax machine, then you don't want to spend extra money on an all-in-one printer that will offer you features you'll not use. If you just want a fax machine, then the Brother FAX-2940 is the best dedicated fax machine money can buy. As primarily a fax machine, it offers plenty of great features including 200 speed dials and up to 500 pages of transmit/receive memory, which means you won't miss out on any faxes if the Brother FAX-2940 runs out of paper. You can also download a free printer and scanner software update that turns it into a multi-function device.

5. Samsung SF-760P A great easy-to-use old school fax machine Print speed: 20ppm | Fax resolution: 300dpi | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 280 x 426 x 260mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.3kg Check Amazon Dedicated fax machine Easy to use Dated looks Not Wi-Fi

If you're looking for a dedicated fax machine and don't mind (or even prefer) a rather old school design, then the Samsung SF-760P could be the best fax machine for you. It's got a no-nonsense design that sums up what we like about this fax machine so much. It's dedicated to sending and receiving faxes, and that focus means it excels at its job, offering plenty of features and a decent 33.6kbps fax transmission speed. It can also be used as a printer and scanner, but we'd recommend only using this for faxes.