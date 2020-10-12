Best DSLR camera 2020: 12 great cameras to suit all budgets

Looking for the best DSLR camera you can buy? We’ve reviewed, ranked and rated all of the top DSLR cameras from the last few years. So whether you’re a total beginner or an experienced enthusiast, you’ll find your ideal DSLR camera in the buying guide below.

There’s plenty to think about when choosing the best DSLR for you. If you’re new to the format, you’ll want to consider handling, ease of use and whether a camera’s features give you room to grow as a photographer. Enthusiasts, on the other hand, might want to factor in performance, versatility and lens compatibility. And whatever your skill level, price will always be an important aspect.

Mirrorless cameras might now represent the pinnacle of photographic technology, but the best DSLR cameras are no dinosaurs. The top models promise outstanding image stabilization, clear 4K video capture and connectivity options to rival any cutting edge camera. And even the best mirrorless models will struggle to match the battery life, handling and native lens ranges offered by the best DSLR cameras.

Want to read more about the differences between DSLR and mirrorless cameras? Check out our Mirrorless vs DSLR: 10 key differences feature. But if you already know that DSLR is the format for you, this is the list you need.

For more experienced photographers with deeper pockets, the powerful Canon EOS 90D is our favorite mid-range model, offering a high pixel count and uncropped 4K video capture. Then again, if you’re on a tighter budget, there’s plenty of diversity in the DSLR market, from new entry-level cameras to older models that now offer outstanding value. The Nikon D3500, for example, is our current pick of the best beginner DSLRs. It’s straightforward and slightly older, which means it offers first-timers a good range of features without breaking the bank.

That said, there’s every chance a different DSLR will be better suited to your specific budget and requirements – so be sure to read the whole buying guide before deciding the best DSLR for you.

What about Black Friday 2020?

If you're looking to buy a DSLR, you might be able to grab a bargain by holding on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This event officially starts on November 27, but keep an eye out for deals starting to roll in from the beginning of November. The biggest savings last year tended to be on mid-range DSLRs like the Canon EOS 6D Mark II and Nikon D750, but entry-level models like the Nikon D3500 can also see good savings if you're prepared to go for multi-lens bundles.

1. Nikon D3500 Basic but brilliant for brand-new DSLR users Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 11-point AF, 1 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$496,95 View at Amazon Terrific 24MP sensor Excellent value for money Basic external controls Only 1080p Full HD video

At the opposite end of the spectrum to some of the full-frame DSLRs on this list, the Nikon D3500 is super affordable, has one of the sharpest APS-C sensors out there, and a neat retracting kit lens. A word of warning: there are two versions of this lens, and it's worth spending the extra $20/£20 and getting it with VR, Nikon's image stabilization system.

It's proof that you don't have to pay a fortune to get a great camera, and we say its value for money makes it just as impressive as much more advanced (and much more expensive) alternatives. The controls are designed to be simple for novices, and in the right hands it's a match for cameras costing far more. If you're looking to get more creative with your photography, and looking for your first DSLR, the Nikon D3500 is certainly hard to beat.

Read our in-depth Nikon D3500 review

2. Canon EOS 90D A powerful all-rounder that's great for both stills and video Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 32.5MP | Autofocus: 45-point AF, 45 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate US$1 199 View at Amazon Excellent pixel count - highest in class Uncropped 4K video Default JPEG noise reduction not ideal No sensor-based stabilization

The EOS 90D is quite the step forward for the EOS DSLR line, being the first model of its kind to sport a 32.5MP sensor. Being announced fairly recently, it also suggests that Canon still believes that the DSLR format has some legs. Helping to split it from the previous EOS 80D is 4K video recording, which is thankfully uncropped, while a fresh processing engine and faster burst shooting also feature. The 1300-shot battery provides far more juice than what you can get from the average mirrorless camera, while protection against dust and water is also welcome to see.

While modern mirrorless cameras, such as Canon's own EOS M6 II that shares the same sensor, rub some of the appeal away from cameras like the EOS 90D, by focusing on improving everything from resolution and burst rate to video and more, the company has made this a strong and versatile camera for anyone that prefers the DSLR shooting experience.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 90D review

3. Nikon D7500 Nikon's enthusiast DSLR is a still a brilliant all-rounder Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 922,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate US$689 View at Amazon Excellent 20.9MP sensor Powerful 51-point AF system Only one SD card slot Live View focusing slow

Fancy the Nikon D500 but don't fancy the price tag? Well, if you're prepared to make a few compromises here and there, the D7500 is what you should be looking at. It's packed with the same 20.9MP sensor as its more senior stablemate, and also matches it in offering 4K video recording.

Nikon has also furnished it with the same 180k-pixel RGB metering sensor and the tilting screen on the back is just as large at 3.2 inches in size, although not quite as detailed, and it's all wrapped up inside a weather-sealed body. On an even tighter budget? There's also the older 24.2MP D7200, which we reckon this is now the sweet spot of features and value.

Read our in-depth Nikon D7500 review

4. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D This beginner-friendly DSLR is a strong all-rounder Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner US$649 View at Amazon Small, light body with good handling Great Dual Pixel CMOS AF system Cropped 4K video Larger than rival mirrorless models

Canon's best budget EOS DSLR, the Rebel SL3 – also known as the EOS 250D – mixes a strong feature set with great handling, despite its small size. The Nikon D3500 (see above) is even smaller still, but lacks this camera's flip-out LCD screen, which is particularly handy if you want to shoot video (or selfies).

The Rebel SL3 also adds 4K shooting to its now discontinued predecessor, although this is cropped and rolling shutter is often noticeable. Still, it does offer pleasing JPEGs, a superb 1,070-shot battery life and compatibility with a huge range of EF lenses and other accessories that most mirrorless cameras lack. If those features are top of your camera wishlist, then this beginner-friendly DSLR remains a compelling choice.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D review

5. Nikon D780 A bit pricey, but also a truly modern full-frame DSLR Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 24.5MP | Lens mount: Nikon F mount | Screen: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Intermediate/pro US$1 879 View at Amazon Fast live-view focusing Tilting touchscreen Currently expensive Big and heavy

The D780 is effectively a hybrid of a full-frame DSLR and mirrorless camera like the Nikon Z6. This makes it a fine (if relatively expensive) option for anyone who wants to combine the benefits of both. Building on the solid foundation of the D750, which will remain on sale (see below), the D780 has the same 273-point on-chip phase-detection autofocus system as the Z6, but also brings an impressive 2,260-shot battery life, if you prefer to shoot through its optical viewfinder.

Image quality is among the best around, while its 4K video skills are boosted by the inclusion of modern features like Face and Eye detection. As a new DSLR, it's currently a little pricey, but if that isn't an issue for you, then it's one of the best full-frame all-rounders you can buy.

Read our in-depth Nikon D780 review

6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II An entry-level full-frame DSLR that's still a great buy Sensor: Full-frame | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Autofocus: 45-point cross-type | Screen type: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Continuous shooting speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast US$1 399 View at Amazon Impressive features Easy to use No 4K video Plastic finish

Although it's a full-frame DSLR, the entry-level EOS 6D Mark II is impressively user-friendly. While the chassis can feel rather plasticky, the 26MP sensor housed within is stellar, and offers Canon's trusty Dual Pixel CMOS AF system when using live view mode.

With 45 AF points to choose from and a burst speed of 6.5fps, there's plenty you can capture – including some decent wildlife shots as well. It's not quite fast enough for speedy trackside racing shots but it does surprisingly well for most anything else. The rear touchscreen also offers tap-to-focus and tap-to-shoot for anyone missing a joystick, but despite that the 6D Mark II is reliable, produces great results and is still a favorite amongst enthusiast photographers.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

7. Nikon D750 A full-frame DSLR with performance, versatility and great value Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting, 1,229,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Intermediate US$1 496,95 View at Amazon Excellent 24MP full-frame sensor Tilting screen, handy for video Nikon D610 is cheaper still One os Nikon's older DSLRs

With the recent launch of the Nikon D780 (above), should full-frame fans still consider the D750? The answer is yes, because the D780 isn't a replacement for this camera, more a pricier alternative for those who want the latest mirrorless tricks in DSLR form.

If you're looking for a good value full-frame DSLR that's almost half the price, then this 24MP model remains a great option. That sensor still produces top-quality results, particularly at high ISO settings, and you also get a very decent 6.5fps continuous shooting speed, together with a handy tilting screen. As it's an older model, there's no 4K video or a touchscreen, but if you don't need these, then the D750 offers very good value that lets you put extra money towards a lens or two.

Read our in-depth Nikon D750 review

8. Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D Still a solid entry-level DSLR for beginners Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 45 cross-type AF points | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080/60p | User level: Beginner US$569,91 View at Amazon User-friendly interface Live View AF performance No 4K video Plasticky finish

Canon launched the entry-level EOS Rebel T7i (or EOS 800D in Europe) back in 2017, yet it still ticks a lot of the boxes that matter for beginners. We also think it offers better value than the newer Canon EOS Rebel T8i / EOS 850D. Those keen to get to grips with the traditional heft of a DSLR will relish its great handling, complemented by a user friendly interface and excellent controls on the vari-angle touchscreen. It’s no slouch when it comes to performance, either: the 45-point Dual Pixel autofocus works brilliantly with Live View, while 6fps burst shooting isn’t too shabby for an entry-level DSLR. And the 600-shot battery life will blow any point-and-shoot out of the water. There are a few compromises, of course: the polycarbonate shell will never be mistaken for premium, while the viewfinder only covers 95% of the scene. Video resolution is also limited to 1080p and, while image quality is impressive overall, dynamic range could be better – though it does a good job of handling noise. Limitations aside, the Rebel T7i / EOS 800D remains a stellar DSLR camera for those stepping up from smartphone photography, and it now represents better value than ever.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D

9. Nikon D5600 An advanced entry-level DSLR that’s still got lots to offer Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 39-point AF, 9 cross-type | Screen: 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,037,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$509,95 View at Amazon Excellent image quality Good handling and interface Only 1080p video SnapBridge feels clunky

Launched in 2018, the well-equipped Nikon D5600 remains an appealing mid-range package for both beginners and more experienced users. It might lack a stand-out skill, but its combination of a 24.2MP sensor, an articulating touchscreen, a decent 39-point AF system and neat proportions mean it’s still well worth a look.

The D5600’s polycarbonate shell fits nicely in the hand and is comfortable to grip, while the streamlined button layout proves uncluttered and easy to use. The articulating touchscreen is less effective for autofocus control, but flick to the viewfinder and you’ll find the AF system solid, fast and accurate.

With the same sensor as the D5500 before it, images are reliably excellent. The high resolution offers plenty of detail, while images captured at lower ISO sensitive are clean, with little noise – and it’s only at ISO6400 that quality starts to suffer. Dynamic range is also impressive, aided by a matrix system that copes well with a range of lighting situations.

And while 5fps burst shooting isn’t as fast as mirrorless rivals, an 820-shot battery life towers over most. So, while no single feature of the D5600 will blow you away, it’s nevertheless a solid all-rounder that’s more affordable than ever.

Read our in-depth Nikon D5600 review

10. Nikon D850 Still a fantastic DSLR for professionals Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.4MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert Check Amazon Stunning image quality Excellent performance Slow Live View AF speed SnapBridge connectivity

It's hard to think of another DSLR that wows like the D850 does, even after several years on the market. It's on the pricey side for sure, but this is justified by excellent image quality, bags of features and a rugged, weather-resistant magnesium alloy body. The 45MP sensor is still one of the highest in terms of resolution in any DSLR, while the 7fps burst mode is unusually high for a camera with such a sensor.

Add to that a cracking AF system, wonderful handling and great 4K video, and its versatility should be easy to appreciate. Like the sound of the D850, but want to go mirrorless? Well, while not strictly a mirrorless version of the D850, Nikon's newer Z7 mirrorless camera shares the same 45MP resolution as the D850, but features some clever tech of its own, including an all-new lens mount.

Read our in-depth Nikon D850 review

11. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Still one of the most complete DSLRs we've seen Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 30.4MP | Autofocus: 61-point AF, 41 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert US$2 320,99 View at Amazon Stunning performance Advanced AF system Expensive compared to rivals 4K video options limited

Canon's EOS 5D series of cameras has a rich heritage – the original EOS 5D brought full-frame photography to the masses, the Mark II unleashed Full HD video capture for the first time on a DSLR, while the Mark III became a firm favorite among photographers for doing everything it did so well.

The EOS 5D Mark IV pretty much tweaks and improves on everything before it, with a 30.4MP sensor and advanced 61-point AF system along with 4K video recording. There are conflicting rumors, depending on where you look. Some suggest that the 5D line is about to be retired, while others say that 5D Mark V could arrive in 2020, bringing a 42MP full-frame sensor and the ability to shoot 4K video at up to 60p. If the latter turns out to be true, it's unlikely to arrive before the end of the year, though, so in the meantime we're happy to recommend the Mark IV, particularly with prices down at temptingly low levels.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

12. Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D A no-frills model that’s perfect for beginners Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Autofocus: 9-point AF | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 920,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$399 View at Amazon Easy to use Logical control layout Decent battery life Dated 9-point autofocus No touchscreen Slow Live View focusing

If you’re buying your first DSLR camera on a tight budget, a simpler, slightly older model is the way to go. Canon’s entry-level 2000D fits that bill: the specs won’t blow anyone away, but it’s easy to use, gets the basics right and, because it’s a few years old, offers fantastic value.

There are several compromises, of course. Burst shooting is limited to a lazy 3fps and the dated autofocus system features just nine points. Live View focusing is sluggish and you’ll need to look elsewhere if you want a touchscreen. And, as you’d expect, the plasticky shell does not feel premium.

But there are good points for beginners, too. The control layout is logical and easy to use, and battery life is solid. There’s video recording too, albeit limited to 1080p. More importantly, the 24.1MP sensor produces images with a good level of detail and decent dynamic range, while noise-handling performance is solid.

If you’re looking to buy a good DSLR on a shoestring, the 2000D is worth considering.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel T7 / 2000D review

Also consider...

Nikon D5300 A brilliant entry-level option with plenty of growing space Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating, 1,037,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$559 View at Amazon 3.2in flip-out LCD Excellent image quality No 4K video recording Screen isn't sensitive to touch

It's been on the market for some time but we still have a soft spot for the D5300 – and the fact that it can still be bought brand new is testament to just how relevant it continues to be. It provides first-time DSLR users with a stronger set of specs than the average entry-level DSLR, with a 3.2in LCD that flips all the way out to face the front, together with a 39-point AF system, Full HD video recording to 60p and 5fps burst shooting. Of course, none of that would matter if the image quality wasn't up to scratch, but fortunately it is; the 24.1MP APS-C sensor has been designed without the optical low-pass filter to help as much detail to get into images as possible, and results at high ISO settings remain strong.

What should you look for when buying a new DSLR?

A DSLR remains the cheapest way to get a camera with interchangeable lenses and a viewfinder (you’ll find many entry-level mirrorless cameras don’t have viewfinders). But what else should you consider when choosing one?

The main differences between an entry-level DSLR and a more advanced one are usually in the camera’s design, sensor and shooting features. Beginner DSLRs like the Nikon D3500 are often smaller than their more premium equivalents, which might be important to you, though this usually means a lack of weather-proofing and fewer manual controls.

The size difference is often also related to sensor size. More affordable DSLRs tend to have APS-C size sensors, while pro-friendly ones like the Nikon D850 are full-frame cameras. There is no outright ‘better’ sensor size, with each having their own advantages and drawbacks. To find out more about these, check out our Full-frame cameras: do you really need one? feature.

Not sure how to decide between a beginner DSLR and a mid-range model? Paying a bit more for the latter will usually get you increased shooting flexibility, which could see you keep the camera for longer and save you money in the long run. The extra features you tend to get are improved continuous shooting speeds (handy for shooting sport or wildlife), superior high ISO performance (useful in lower light), and sometimes an extra memory card slot.

If you’re just looking to step up from your smartphone or point-and-shoot camera, though, then an entry-level DSLR will give you the image quality boost and manual controls you need to grow into your new hobby. Finally, a quick word of advice if you don’t have any lenses – buy your new DSLR with a kit lens, as it’s cheaper to do this than buy them separately.