Best cheap camera 2020: the 14 biggest camera bargains, from DSLRs to compacts

Looking for the best cheap camera you can buy? From compacts to action cams and DSLRs, there are plenty of affordable cameras that prove you don’t need to break the bank to upgrade your photography game. And if you’re searching for the biggest camera bargains, this is the list you need: we’ve tried and tested all of the best cheap cameras, then ranked them in the list below.

While the latest and greatest cameras will always come with a premium, it’s still possible to find great value for less. Provided you’re happy to skip certain features such as 4K or the highest pixel counts, there are plenty of new cheap cameras to choose from. Even if their performance can’t rival flagship cameras, the best affordable options will still capture great images and video.

It’s always worth considering older options, too. Because camera technology advances so quickly, models that were cutting-edge a few years ago can now be found for much less than when they launched – and you’ll still get a whole lot of camera for your money.

This buying guide includes our pick of the latest budget and entry-level models, as well as a selection of older options that offer similarly great value. Overall, our current pick for best cheap camera is the Nikon D3500. With an impressive battery life, a capable 24MP APS-C sensor and a wide range of native lenses to choose from, it’s ideal for beginner photographers looking for their first DSLR.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the perfect camera for you. Whether you want a compact, mirrorless, DSLR or instant camera, the buying guide below covers a whole range of camera types, with options to suit every budget and preference. Read to the end and you’re sure to find a reasonably priced camera to suit your specific requirements.

What about Black Friday 2020?

If you’re in the market for an affordable camera, the next few weeks should yield plenty of deals. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially kick off on November 27, but we're expecting to see deals go live in the run-up to the big day. With all the major retailers involved, the annual event routinely delivers camera bargains to suite every budget. Last year, for example, saw significant reductions offered on everything from the GoPro Hero 7 White to the Instax Mini 9. Certain mid-range models were also reduced, taking them into affordable territory – including the Sony RX100 III – while other entry-level cameras were offered as part of great value bundle deals, such as the Nikon D3500.

Best cheap cameras in 2020:

1. Nikon D3500 The best entry-level DSLR out there is great value Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3-inch, 921K dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$496,95 View at Amazon Huge battery life Massive lens selection available No 4K video Screen not touch-sensitive

The Nikon D3400 was a hugely successful and popular DSLR, and it retained plenty of appeal once the D3500 was introduced, as it managed to offer much the same thing for less money. Now, the D3500 has dropped enough in price to make it the clear best buy. Key changes over the older D3400 include a newly developed APS-C sensor (though still with 24MP) and an even better battery life of 1,550 frames per charge, next to the D3400's very capable 1,200 shots per charge. You also get a better grip and a slightly redesigned body that's a bit lighter too. The D3400 is still around and remains an excellent first-time buy, but this newer model just has a slight edge.

Read our in-depth Nikon D3500 review

(Image credit: Future)

2. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III A great all-round compact camera with a large sensor Type: Compact | Sensor: 1-inch, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm, f/1.8-2.8 | Monitor: 3-inch, 1,300K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 1080p UHD | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$648 View at Amazon High-res viewfinder Large sensor Bright lens No touchscreen Limited Raw functionality

This series has now reached its seventh generation, but it's the RX100 Mark III that currently offers the best value for those looking to upgrade from their smartphone. It was the first model in the series with a built-in electronic viewfinder – a huge boon for shooting in sunny conditions – and it has a large 1-inch sensor, which produces excellent image quality. You also get a tilting screen and a speedy 10fps continuous shooting mode for capturing moving subjects. If you need 4K video or slo-mo video, then it's worth stretching to the RX100 Mark IV – but the Mark III has recently dropped to some impressively low prices for such a capable, smartphone-beating compact camera.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III review

(Image credit: Future)

3. Sony Cyber-shot WX220 Not new, but still a very capable compact all-rounder Type: Compact | Sensor: CMOS, 18.2MP | Lens mount: N/A | Screen: 2.7-inch, 460K dots | Viewfinder: N/A | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 1080/60p | User level: Beginner Check Amazon Compact form Bright and punchy images 10x optical zoom No grip or thumb rest Convoluted menu system

It might be getting a little grey-haired, but the Sony Cyber-shot WX220 remains a great value compact camera. A fine all-rounder, it offers a great blend of performance, zoom range and decent image quality. And it’s now a certified bargain.

Aimed at smartphone upgraders, the WX220 isn’t one for control freaks. The menu system is convoluted and there are relatively few buttons on its compact body. There’s no thumb rest or front grip, either. Instead, you get a lightweight, tiny shell that will fit in any pocket.

Despite its diminutive proportions, the WX220 still packs a 10x optical zoom – nowhere near the longest, but impressive in such a small model, and longer than most smartphones.

Paired with the 18.2MP CMOS sensor and optical image stabilization, it delivers bright images with great colors and good detail. Look closely and you’ll notice a little image smoothing, especially at long zoom lengths, but nothing that’s noticeable at normal sharing sizes.

A solid performer that ticks plenty of boxes without breaking the bank, the WX220 is well worth a look at current prices.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot WX220 review

(Image credit: GoPro)

4. GoPro Hero 7 White GoPro quality without the hefty price tag Type: Action | Sensor: 4:3 10MP | Water-proofing: 10m | Screen: 2-inch 320 x 480 | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting speed: 15fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast US$143,99 View at Amazon Easy to use Decent image stabilization No 4K video Limited modes

If you're looking for a tough, waterproof action sports camera without the heftier price tags of the GoPro Hero 8 Black, then the Hero 7 White is a great option. While you won't be shooting in 4K and it lacks GoPro's Linear Mode, it offers the pretty much the same image quality as its more expensive counterparts for far less. The Hero 7 White is remarkably easy to use, with all the mounting accessories from action camera maker available at your disposal. It might also lack GoPro's signature image stabilization, but it's still fine when mounted on a bike, for example. The body is waterproof down to 10m (33ft) without any housing, so you can recording your adventures – or misadventures as the case may be – pretty much anywhere too.

Read our Should I buy the GoPro Hero 7 White? feature

(Image credit: Future)

5. Sony Alpha A6000 It’s a high-spec camera at a low-spec price Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.3MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3.0-inch tilt-angle, 921K dots | Viewfinder: Yes, EVF | Continuous shooting speed: 11fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast US$499,07 View at Amazon Good specs even now 11fps burst shooting No touchscreen Full HD video only

Don’t let the price fool you. The A6000 costs the same as other entry-level DSLR and mirrorless cameras, but it’s an advanced and powerful camera that has only dropped to this price through being on the market since 2014. So it may be old, but most of the specification still looks surprisingly fresh today. This includes a 24MP APS-C sensor, a fast hybrid 179-point autofocus system and continuous shooting at 11 frames per second (fps). Its age shows in other areas, though; it only shoots 1080p Full HD video and not 4K, and the screen isn’t touch sensitive. Still, the latter is still the case on many new Sony cameras and the A6000’s high-end features ensure that it's a camera that will grow with you.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A6000 review

(Image credit: Future)

6. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III This travel-friendly mirrorless all-rounder now offers superb value Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: 16MP | Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds | Screen: 3-inch, 1,037K-dot touchscreen | Viewfinder: 2.36m-dot EVF | Continuous shooting: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K/30p | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$479,99 View at Amazon Premium build quality Excellent EVF Impressive stabilization system 16MP sensor a little dated Focus-tracking could be better

Launched in 2017 but still a current model in its range, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III remains a very capable mirrorless all-rounder camera that offers superb value for anyone looking for a small but capable DSLR alternative to grow their photography skills or take traveling.

On the face of it, the 16MP resolution looks dated alongside the higher megapixel counts of more recent APS-C rivals, but the Mark III can still deliver excellent results, with decent detail and good noise control.

It more than makes up for that limited resolution in other ways, too. Five-axis in-body image stabilization is very effective, while the OLED electronic viewfinder and 3-inch LCD touchscreen are both impressive for this price. The 121-point autofocus system is swift, too, even if tracking could be better.

All of that, in a retro-style magnesium alloy shell that’s satisfying to hold and still feels premium. With 4K video on-board as well, there are plenty of reasons to consider this mirrorless classic.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

7. Fujifilm X-A7 A lightweight and talented mirrorless performer Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.5MP | Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount | Screen: 3.5-inch, 2,760K-dot vari-angle touchscreen | Viewfinder: N/A | Continuous shooting: 6fps | Movies: 4K/30p | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$699 View at Amazon Superb autofocus Excellent image quality Sleek and stylish design No built-in image stabilization No viewfinder

Proof that entry-level doesn't have to be a synonym for underpowered or basic, the Fujifilm X-A7 packs a seriously impressive spec list for an affordable mirrorless camera.

Its hybrid autofocus system isn’t the fastest, but real-world performance is superb, with superlative subject detection and tracking. Images are crisp and sharp with outstanding color reproduction, while noise control is likewise stellar, even as high as ISO 1600.

In the hand, a shallow grip means the X-A7 isn’t especially comfortable to hold for long periods and the position of the joystick makes it tricky to reach with your thumb. Then again, the trade-off is a shell that’s compact, lightweight and stylish, in an old-school sort of way.

Image stabilization would’ve been a welcome addition and some might want a viewfinder, but with 4K video in the mix, the X-A7 stands out as an ideal traveling companion. Set aside those ergonomic niggles and it’s an almost perfect affordable option – and an ideal smartphone upgrade.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-A7 review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Olympus PEN E-PL9 A great interchangeable lens camera for compact prices Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Viewfinder: N/A | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Autofocus: 121-point AF, 1 cross-type | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K/30p | User level: Beginner Low Stock US$395 View at Amazon Stylish looks Consistently great image quality Very easy to use No viewfinder Only basic controls No 4K video

It may have since been succeeded by the Olympus Pen E-PL10, but this mirrorless model is almost identical and is now a serious bargain as a result. If you're looking for a stylish camera that can take smartphone-beating snaps and has a huge range of lenses, the E-PL9 is well worth a look.

One of the benefits of its small, friendly design is that it's not too intimidating or noticeable, making it ideal for taking people shots or portraits. This does mean the E-PL9 lacks a built-in viewfinder, but those coming from a smartphone won't miss that, and it does otherwise combine good handling with a straightforward, beginner-friendly menu system.

The E-PL9's tried-and-tested 16.1MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor captures nicely rendered shots in most situations. And despite its compact size, its 3-axis image stabilization system is there to give you a helping hand in low light situations. At current prices, there aren't many interchangeable lens cameras that offer a better range of features than the E-PL9.

Read our in-depth Olympus PEN E-PL9 review

(Image credit: Future)

9. Fujifilm XP140 Affordable and indestructible, this compact offers great value Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in BSI-CMOS, 16.4MP | Lens mount: N/A | Screen: 3-inch touchscreen, 920K dots | Viewfinder: N/A | Continuous shooting: 15fps | Movies: 4K/15p | User level: Beginner US$149 View at Amazon Properly rugged 5x optical zoom Disappointing 4K video Screen could be brighter

Well-priced yet built tough, the Fujifilm XP140 is one investment that should pay dividends for those with clumsy hands. Dustproof, shockproof to 1.8m and freeze-proof to -10ºC, it’s also waterproof down to 25m – which means it should survive just about anything you can throw at it.

More than a beefed-up bargain camera, the XP140 can also capture great images. It keeps the same stabilized 16.4MP sensor as the XP140 but adds improved scene- and eye-detection smarts, which help to deliver sharp portrait pictures. 4K footage is limited at 15fps, but 1080/60p video is smooth, while the option to shoot 720p slow-mo at 100fps is neat. The maximum ISO has also doubled to 12,800 which, with a back-illuminated sensor, makes for better low-light images, including underwater shots.

5x optical zoom offers decent versatility for a rugged compact, while the 3-inch touchscreen makes controlling the camera straightforward. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity also in the mix, the Fujifilm XP140 represents great value.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Panasonic TZ100 An older travel zoom compact that’s still got serious skills Type: Compact | Sensor: 1-inch CMOS, 20.1MP | Lens mount: N/A | Screen: 3-inch, 1,040K-dot touchscreen | Viewfinder: 0.2-inch, 1,160K-dot EVF | Continuous shooting: 9.9fps | Movies: 4K/30p | User level: Beginner US$397,99 View at Amazon 1-inch sensor 10x optical zoom 4K video Small electronic viewfinder Fixed screen

Back in 2017, we called the Panasonic TZ100 “the perfect compact camera.” And, while several models have since arrived with superior specs, the TZ100 remains a fantastic option for those after an affordable compact travel camera.

Its metal shell is solid yet sufficiently small to slip into a pocket. The main controls are clustered on the back for easy one-handed control, while function buttons offer the welcome option of customization – and the touchscreen is responsive, too.

On the go, the TZ100’s 1-inch sensor (which is larger than today's smartphones) delivers vibrant, punchy images with a fair level of detail for an older compact, even in low light. Dynamic range is also decent and noise isn’t generally an issue. The 10x optical zoom will be versatile enough for most, while the option of shooting 4K footage makes simple vlogs an option as well.

Sure, its not quite as powerful as today’s premium compacts, but the TZ100 is plenty good enough for taking travel snaps to share online and will still surpass most smartphones too.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix ZS100 / TZ100 review

(Image credit: Future)

11. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Simple instant printing fun for all the family Type: Instant | Sensor: N/A | Lens mount: N/A | Screen: N/A | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: N/A | Movies: N/A | User level: Beginner US$53 View at Amazon Simple to use Excellent value Limited controls Quality could be better

If it’s easy instant snaps you’re after, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 remains a firm favorite, despite the arrival of the very similar Instax Mini 11. Forgoing almost all the controls you’d expect on a modern compact camera, the Mini 9 instead makes fun its focus.

Look through the straightforward viewfinder, click the shutter button and in a jiffy you’ll find a credit card-sized print coming from the top of its retro shell.

Charming for its simplicity, the plastic shell of the Instax Mini 9 ships in a spectrum of bold shades, while a little mirror on the front makes framing selfies a cinch. A simple five-level brightness adjustment dial is the extent of its inputs, making the affordable Mini 9 perfect for parties and play-dates.

Print quality is naturally limited, but the idea here is to capture retro-style memories rather than crystal clear images. The color film is a little pricey, so you’ll want to make your shots count.

Read our Should you buy a Fujifilm Instax Mini? feature

(Image credit: Canon)

12. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 200D Mark II / EOS 250D Not the cheapest EOS but excellent for the money Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$749 View at Amazon Dual Pixel CMOS AF is excellent Flexible LCD screen Screen doesn't face the front 4K video absent

When the original EOS 200D / Rebel SL2 launched, it became an instant hit with anyone looking to enter the world of photography. Its easy-to-use menu system and on-screen user guide was a great help and the EOS 250D (confusingly also called the Rebel SL3 and EOS 200D Mark II) carries on that tradition. It offers beginners room to grow into more confident shooters. Canon's superb Dual Pixel CMOS AF system is available for smooth focusing during Live View, although 4K video is subject to limitations. Still, it's quite easy to find a dual lens kit for the EOS 250D for well under the $1,000 mark.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D review

(Image credit: Future)

13. Nikon D5600 A mid-range marvel that still has lots to offer Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast US$509,95 View at Amazon Great image quality Ergonomic design Articulating touchscreen 1080p video Slow Live View focusing

The D5600 is a step up from the D3000-series models, with a stronger set of specs to rival the likes of the Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D. Key advantages over the D3500 (listed in position one here) include a larger LCD screen, which not only flips out and swivels all the way around to face the front, but also responds to touch, together with a more advanced autofocus system, Wi-Fi and a healthy range of additional control on the inside. Sure, you pay a little extra for the privilege, but if you need a little more growing space it makes sense to go for the D5600 so that it stays with you for years to come.

Read our in-depth Nikon D5600 review

(Image credit: Future)

14. Lomography Konstruktor F An affordable DIY film camera for analogue fans Type: SLR | Sensor: N/A | Lens mount: N/A | Screen: N/A | Viewfinder: Twin-lens reflex viewfinder | Continuous shooting: N/A | Movies: N/A | User level: Beginner US$39,90 View at Amazon DIY and customizable Very affordable Plasticky finish A little fiddly to construct

Second-hand SLR film cameras are an accessible and affordable way to get into analogue photography – but if you really want to understand what goes on inside a camera, you’ll need to build one. That’s where Lomography’s Konstruktor kit comes in.

Shipped as a self-assembly set with stickers for customization, the Konstruktor becomes a fully functioning 35mm SLR film camera with a 50mm focal length. The ‘F’ variant also works with the optional Flash Accessory Kit, which adds a hot shoe adapter – one of many optional extras which can augment the DIY camera, including a close-up twin lens kit and film pack bundle.

The finish is inescapably plasticky and the kit can take a couple of hours to assemble. But for fans of building and tinkering, it’s a unique way to understand the internal mechanics of an SLR camera. And once it’s finished, you’ve got a cheap film camera that you can really call your own.