Best camera 2020: the 14 best cameras you can buy right now

Searching for the best camera you can buy right now? You've come to the right place. We've spent countless hours testing every major model in every sub-genre, from DSLRs to compacts and full-frame powerhouses, to bring you this guide to the best cameras in the world right now.

Choosing the right camera for you depends on a few different factors. Your budget, of course, but also your experience and preferred kind of photography. Whatever your requirements, there’s an ideal camera for you, and we've picked out the best of each kind.

Whether you're a beginner looking to upgrade from your smartphone, or a more experienced photographer in need of the latest high-end specs, choosing the right camera involves figuring out your needs and matching them up with our guide.

We’ve taken into consideration size, price and features to compile a list of the finest cameras from each category, whether that's stills-focused pro models or vlogging cameras. Each model on the list below is outstanding in some way – whether because it’s the best in its class, an outstanding package or simply unbeatable value.

Which is the best outright all-rounder? Right now, our pick is still the Nikon Z6. It's a lightweight, great value full-frame camera that's versatile enough for all kinds of photographer.

But the picture can change very quickly. We're in the process of testing new models like the Canon EOS R6, so the camera competition is likely to hot up. Right now, though, this list contains all of the best cameras you can buy right now.

What about Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a great time to pick up a discount on a new camera. Whatever kind of camera you're looking to buy – from compacts to full-frame beasts – there are likely to be some good savings during the event. It officially starts on November 27, but we're expecting deals to start rolling in from early November. It's particularly worth keeping your eye on models that have recently been succeeded (the Nikon Z6, for example) or even cameras that are now two generations old, like the Fujifilm X-T2. While features like autofocus and burst shooting speeds have improved in recent years, the pure image quality of older cameras remains very competitive with today's models.

Best camera 2020 at a glance:

Nikon Z6 Fujifilm X-T4 Canon EOS R6 Sony A7 III Nikon Z50 Sony A7S III Sony A6100 Canon EOS R5 GoPro Hero 9 Black Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Nikon D3500 Fujifilm X100V Sony ZV-1 Panasonic Lumix S5

The best cameras 2020:

(Image credit: TechRadar)

1. Nikon Z6 A brilliant full-frame all-rounder Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 24.5MP | Lens: Nikon Z mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,100,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert US$1 796,95 View at Amazon High-resolution EVF Familiar and refined handling XQD card format has limited support Limited buffer depth

The Nikon Z6 remains our favorite all-round camera. But with the Nikon Z6 II is now officially en route, how much longer will it remain our number one? Its successor is likely to be an incremental upgrade, so we'll have to wait and see how it fares against the increasingly hot full-frame competition. But for now, the Nikon Z6 remains excellent value. A fantastic all-rounder with superb handling, nothing else has quite come close to matching its combination of versatility, usability and affordability. The Z6 combines both excellent stills and 4K video quality with everything else that's key for a full-frame mirrorless camera. That means you get a lightweight, compact body that still manages to handle beautifully on account of a substantial and ergonomically designed grip. There's also a sharp and crisp 3.69-million dot viewfinder along with a responsive, and tilting touchscreen. The native lens range for the Z mount is expanding rapidly too, but if there's something you need that's not covered, then you can use F-mount optics via the optional FTZ adapter ($245 / £270 / AU$180). Recent updates have also added treats like Eye AF recently, which helps it to compete against Sony's tempting Alpha line. We love the Z6, though if you can afford to spend more then the Canon EOS R6 is an excellent full-frame alternative.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Fujifilm X-T4 The finest APS-C all-rounder you can buy Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 26.1MP | Viewfinder: 3,690K dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,620K dots | Autofocus: 425-point AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 15fps (mechanical shutter), 30fps (electronic) | Movies: 4K at 60p | User level: Intermediate US$1 699 View at Amazon Superb image quality IBIS a big bonus for video No headphone jack Video recording limit

Looking for a hybrid camera that's just as capable at shooting video as it is stills? The Fujifilm X-T4 is the best option around. It's the finest APS-C camera we've ever tested and builds on the Fujifilm X-T3's impressive foundation by adding in-body image stabilization (IBIS), faster burst shooting and some successful design tweaks. Adding to its all-rounder skills are a bigger battery (which keeps it going for 500 shots per charge) and some improved autofocus, which is fast and reliable in most scenarios. Its 26MP APS-C sensor remains class-leading for stills, but the X-T4's real trump card is its performance as a video camera. The IBIS is a huge bonus here, and the X-T4 backs that up with a huge range of tools and a great shooting experience, including a fully articulating touchscreen. It might cost the same as many full-frame cameras, but the X-T4 and its fine range of X-series lenses make a great, smaller alternative for those looking for a mirrorless all-rounder.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

3. Canon EOS R6 A superb camera with best-in-class features Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 20.1MP | Viewfinder: 3,690K dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,620K dots | Autofocus: 6,072-point AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 12fps (mechanical shutter), 20fps (electronic) | Movies: 4K at 60p | User level: Professional US$2 799 View at Amazon Class-leading autofocus Excellent full-frame IBIS Dual card slots Currently expensive Video recording limits

While the Canon EOS R5 is overkill for most people, the EOS R6 is a more affordable full-frame alternative that is simply one of the best cameras you can buy today. If you already own one of Canon's early mirrorless full-framers like the EOS R, or any of its DSLRs, this is a more than worthy upgrade. The EOS R6 brings best-in-class autofocus, a superb in-body image stabilization system, and burst shooting powers that mark it out as a very fine camera for wildlife or sports photography. Despite its ability to shoot 4K/60p video, the EOS R6 lacks options like the ability to DCI 4K and has overheating limitations compared to rivals like the Sony A7S III, making it better suited to stills photographers. But for the latter, it's an excellent (if pricey) option that delivers hugely impressive autofocus, handling and features that make it one of the best options around for anyone looking to move into full-frame photography.

4. Sony A7 III Still one of the finest full-frame cameras around Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: 2,359K dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921K dots | Autofocus: 693-point AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K at 30p | User level: Intermediate/expert US$1 698 View at Amazon Great 24MP sensor Sensor-based stabilization Weather-sealing could be better Some EVF tearing

We love the A7 III. The original A7 and A7 II showed Sony was moving in the right direction and making all the right noises. But despite being over 18 months old, it's this third iteration that still stands out in the full-frame mirrorless market. The core of the camera – namely a 24MP full-frame sensor, 4K video, sensor-based image stabilisation, 10fps burst shooting and a 693-point hybrid AF system – is strong enough, but with two card slots and a 710-shot battery life on top of that, you're getting excellent value for money as well as top performance. We have some reservations with the viewfinder and weather-sealing, but this is still one of the most versatile cameras around right now, mirrorless or otherwise.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Nikon Z50 The perfect mid-range mirrorless upgrade for DSLR owners Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 20.9MP | Lens: Z-mount | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,036,080 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Enthusiast US$856,95 View at Amazon Great, DSLR-style handling Excellent viewfinder and screen Limited range of native lenses Tilt-screen can't be used with tripod

Looking for a smaller, more affordable version of the full-frame Nikon Z6 for travel and general shooting? The Z50 fits the bill and is an excellent entry into mid-range, APS-C cameras from Nikon. It's particularly suitable for those looking to move to mirrorless from a Nikon DSLR as, unlike more petite rivals like the Fujifilm X-T30, it prioritizes handling thanks to its large, deep grip. The Z50 produces great photos and has the same excellent autofocus system as the Nikon Z6, which works very well for static subjects, but can't quite match the performance of something like the Sony A6400 when it comes to sports and action. With an impressive viewfinder and tilting touchscreen, though, the Z50 is a great camera for travel and general shooting, and is compatible with older F-mount lenses via an optional adaptor, along with Nikon's new Z-Mount glass.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Sony A7S III The best mirrorless video camera you can buy Type: Mirrorless | Sensor Size: Full Frame | Resolution: 12.1MP | Lens: Sony E | Viewfinder: 9.44MP EVF | Monitor: 1.44m-dot articulating screen | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K at 120fps | User level: Intermediate / expert Low Stock US$3 499,99 View at Amazon Fantastic low light quality Fully articulating touchscreen Good battery life Pricey Low-res for stills

For a long time it looked like the Sony A7S III was never going to arrive, but it was well worth the wait – if you're looking for a video-focused, full-frame hybrid camera, this is currently the best one you can buy. In fact, the only reason the A7S III isn't higher in this list is because of that pro-level price tag. If you can afford it and need a small, 4K camera that's extremely capable in low light, then you certainly won't be disappointed. Video quality is exceptional, and you can record for a very long time too – unlike the more limited Canon EOS R5, we didn't encounter any overheating warnings and were able to shoot for well beyond 30 minutes.

The A7S III is a pro camera packed with pro video features: the ability shoot 16-bit raw over its full-size HDMI port, excellent autofocus, a 9.44MP viewfinder and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) to help iron out those micro-jitters when shooting handheld. Naturally, you also get a headphone jack and 3.5mm microphone jack, plus the option of XLR audio and four audio inputs via the XLR-K3M hot-shoe accessory. If you don't demand high resolution stills, it's a more than capable camera for your photos, too. There's no doubt it's pricey, but the Sony A7S III is also the best camera in its class and takes mirrorless video to new heights.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Sony A6100 A fine mirrorless camera for beginners and hobbyists alike Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Sony E-mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 2.95-inch tilting touchscreen, 921,600 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 11fps (mechanical) | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner US$748 View at Amazon Excellent tracking autofocus Compact yet feature-packed Takes time to understand capabilities Relatively low-res LCD and EVF

Since its launch five years ago, the entry-level Sony A6000 has proven a hugely popular mirrorless camera. Its successor, the A6100, takes the existing recipe and adds several tweaks that help it compete with today’s mirrorless pack. Compact yet capable, the A6100 pairs a beginner-friendly build with a feature set that won’t disappoint the more adventurous. It can take time to understand the camera’s potential, but there’s plenty of it: the APS-C sensor is the same 24.2MP chip found in Sony’s more premium cameras, while the autofocus system is shared with the flagship Sony A6600. The result is excellent continuous tracking abilities and, paired with a good lens, images with plenty of detail and generally accurate colors. Battery life is also decent and the tilting screen is now touch-sensitive, though its functionality is fairly limited. Certain performance and handling quirks are shared with its more expensive siblings – Auto ISO doesn’t suit fast-moving subjects, for example – but these are more forgivable on an entry-level model, especially such a solid all-rounder as the A6100. It deserves to be just as popular as its predecessor.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Canon EOS R5 The finest stills camera Canon has ever made Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45 | Autofocus: 5,940-zone AF | Screen type: 3.15-inch tilting touchscreen, 2.1m-dots | Continuous shooting speed: 20fps | Movies: 8K | User level: Enthusiast / expert US$3 899 View at Amazon Superb autofocus Solid IBIS system Good battery life High price CFExpress cards can be costly Some limitations for video

If you see the Canon EOS R5 as a pro stills camera with some impressive video features, then it's one of the best the photography giant has ever made. There's no doubt it has video limitations compared to a rival like the Sony A7S III, particularly for shooting longer clips. But for anyone looking to shoot mind-blowing stills in almost any situation, whether that's wildlife or studio work, it's a hugely impressive achievement.

Particularly worth of mention is the EOS R5's autofocus, which offers very accurate and reliable subject-detection and tracking – particularly when its comes to people or animals. You also get a superb 5.76-million pixel EVF, a body design that will be comfortably familiar to those coming from DSLRs, and the ability to shoot bursts at 12fps with the mechanical shutter (or 20fps with the electronic equivalent). The video performance, while limited to relatively short bursts, remains superior to the likes of the Nikon Z7 and Sony A9 II, too. With a growing collection of (albeit pricey) RF lenses, the Canon EOS R5 is the next-gen mirrorless camera that pro photographers have been waiting for.

(Image credit: Future)

9. GoPro Hero 9 Black The most versatile action camera we've ever seen Weight: 158g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 20MP | Battery: 1720mAh US$399 View at Amazon 5K video captures lots of detail Front display for vlogging Improved battery life New software skills Rear screen a little unresponsive Little improvement to 4K video

If you're looking for a tough, waterproof backup camera that you can stick pretty much anywhere, then the Hero9 Black is the best option around right now. Its new front-facing LCD is a boon for vlogging, while its 5K video mode captures more detail than any other action camera. That said, it's all of the Hero 9 Black's little software tricks that really elevate it above the Hero 8 Black and DJI Osmo Action. Its HyperSmooth stabilization now works in any video resolution or frame-rate, while features like TimeWarp and HindSight (which lets you capture that happened 15-30 seconds before you hit the shutter) are genuinely useful creative tools. If you don't need the Hero 9 Black's versatility or front screen, then the Hero 8 Black remains better value. It also currently has issues like a slightly unresponsive rear touchscreen, which GoPro is promising to fix with firmware updates. But if you're looking for a brilliant B-camera, or a main camera for adventure sports, then it's hard to beat the Hero 9 Black.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III One of the best travel cameras you can buy today Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.4MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: 2.36M-dot OLED EVF | Screen type: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 30fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate US$999 View at Amazon Incredible image stabilisation Tiny body with excellent handling Smaller sensor struggles in low light Polycarbonate body feels like a downgrade

No camera can give you everything, but a rare few do come close – and the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is in that class. Its polycarbonate shell might feel like a step down from the body of its predecessor, but in the hand this mirrorless snapper is Goldilocks stuff: just right. Lighter than ever and fantastic to handle, the Mark III backs up its good looks with a powerful processor, superlative image stabilization and shooting modes to suit every skill level and style of shooting. There’s no escaping the fact that its Four Thirds sensor is behind the times on outright image quality, and there's now the slight issue of Olympus exiting the camera business. While this does put future servicing options in some doubt, we're still happy to recommend the OM-D E-M5 Mark III, as it'll remain a fantastic performer for years to come, regardless of its parent company's fate. Its combination of speed, style and sheer versatility make it a winner – add on-chip phase detection autofocus and 4K video chops to the mix and you’ve got yourself one of the best all-rounders on the market today.

11. Nikon D3500 The best beginner-friendly DSLR you can buy Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3-inch, 921K dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner US$496,95 View at Amazon Huge battery life Massive lens selection available No 4K video Screen not touch-sensitive

This list is dominated by mirrorless cameras, but if you still prefer the benefits of DSLRS – namely, their handling, superior battery lives and value – then the Nikon D3500 is the best one around for beginners looking to get started in photography. Taking the baton from the hugely successful Nikon D3400, it brings a 24MP APS-C sensor and an incredible 1,550-shot battery life that beats the stamina of most mirrorless cameras by about three times. The useful Guide mode is there to walk beginners through creating effects like a blurred background, while the Nikon DX system has a vast array of lenses. If you're starting out, we'd recommend buying the D3500 with the AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens, as its brings handy vibration reduction for very little extra cost. Those looking for a travel-friendly camera should still consider mirrorless alternatives like the Fujifilm X-T200 and Canon EOS M50, but otherwise this remains a brilliant way to learn the photographic basics and start your new hobby.

(Image credit: Future)

12. Fujifilm X100V An iconic compact returns, now with improved performance Type: Premium compact | Sensor: APS-C X-Trans CMOS | Resolution: 26.1MP | Lens: 23mm, f/2 | Viewfinder: Hybrid EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1.62m dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast US$1 399 View at Amazon Tilting touchscreen Improved sensor and autofocus 4K video Needs filter for full weather-sealing Expensive

On paper, the Fujifilm X100V shouldn’t make sense: a compact camera styled like something from the 1950s, with a fixed 23mm f/2 lens and a premium price tag. Yet the model’s predecessors have become iconic among photographers – and the X100V looks set to follow suit. Understated and timeless, there’s something very special about that compact retro body.

The X100V keeps what works, only tweaking what it needs to: there's now a very handy tilting touchscreen and a weather-resistant body (although you need to add a filter to the lens to get full weather-sealing). The series’ fixed aperture lens setup has always been fantastic for street and portrait photography, and results are only better now that Fujifilm’s added a new 26.1MP APS-C sensor paired with the latest X-Processor 4. Autofocus is faster, noise control better and image quality improved. The hybrid EVF – both optical and electronic – packs a higher-resolution, too.

Add a quicker continuous shooting rate and 4K video into the mix and you’ve got one very desirable compact. Sure, it’s niche and certainly not cheap, but there’s nothing else quite like it.

(Image credit: Future)

13. Sony ZV-1 The best compact vlogging camera for YouTubers Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1-inch | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 | Screen type: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 921,600 dots | Viewfinder: None | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 24fps | Movies: 4K/30p | User level: Beginner/Intermediate US$698 View at Amazon Class-leading autofocus 3.5mm mic port and hotshoe Limited touchscreen MicroUBS rather than USB-C

Looking for a compact vlogging camera for your YouTube channel? The Sony ZV-1 is the best around. Sony has smartly combined all of the best bits from its various RX100 series cameras, and added some handy design tweaks, to make the a near-perfect pocket camera for video shooters. Its best feature is the combination of a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens with Sony's Real-time tracking and Real-time Eye AF systems – together, these make it incredibly easy to shoot high-quality vlogs with attractive background blur and unerring focus. A 3.5mm microphone jack means you can also get audio quality that matches the ZV-1's video performance, while a hotshoe lets you mount accessories like a microphone or light without needing extra accessories like a bracket. Naturally, the battery life is pretty average and the stabilization isn't quite gimbal-smooth, but in every other respect this is the smartphone-beating camera vloggers have been waiting for.

(Image credit: Future)

14. Panasonic Lumix S5 A compact full-framer that's one of the best hybrid cameras around Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: 2.36million dots | Screen type: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1.84m dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps (mechanical shutter), 30fps (6K photo mode, 18MP) | Movies: 4K/60p 10-bit 4:2:0 | User level: Intermediate/professional Check Amazon Small for a full-frame camera Great video specs Good range of controls Not the best autofocus system Not for sports photographers

Looking for a small full-frame camera that can help you shoot an even mix of high-quality video and still photos? The Panasonic Lumix S5 is one of the best options around. Smaller than the Panasonic Lumix GH5, which has a much smaller Four Thirds sensor, the S5 is particularly talented when it comes to shooting video, offering an uncropped 4K/30p mode and other high-end specs that include V-log recording and Dual Native ISO. With a pretty modest burst shooting rate of 7fps, it's not the best choice for sports or action photography, but its 6K photo mode (which lets you extract 18MP stills from video) compensates to an extent, and it otherwise offers impressive image quality and a much-improved autofocus performance. This feels like the camera Panasonic should have launched its S series with, and there are very few rivals at this price point that offer its blend of size, performance and video features.

(Image credit: Future)

Honorary mention: Fujifilm GFX 100 This megapixel monster is the most exciting medium format camera yet Sensor size: Medium format | Resolution: 102MP | Viewfinder: 5,760,000 dots | Monitor: 3.2-inch three-direction tilt display, 2,360K dots | Autofocus: Hybrid AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 5fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Professional Low Stock US$9 999,95 View at Amazon EVF is the best yet on a mirrorless camera Stunning detail in images Vertical grip could be better Very expensive

Fujifilm may not have full-frame cameras like many of its rivals, but it's managed to build on its successful X-series cameras with some impressive medium format alternatives. And with its GFX 100, it shows just how successful the marriage between X-series technology and a larger sensor can be, bringing together many well loved features with a 102MP (yes, 102MP) sensor that performs to an exceptional standard. While there are other medium format cameras that exceed it for sensor resolution, none can match the kind if usability we have here, with masses of control over your shooting together with a stunning 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder and great 4K video quality to boot. It's not perfect, and it'll cost you dearly, but it's unquestionably the most well-rounded medium format camera we've seen yet.

(Image credit: Future)

Honorary mention: Canon 1DX Mark III A superlative performer with a price tag to match Type: DSLR | Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: EF mount | Viewfinder: Optical | Screen type: 3.2-inch fixed touchscreen, 2,100,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert Super-fast and reliable Innovative Smart Controllers Deep-learning autofocus No image stabilisation Fixed LCD display Expensive

If your budget matches the buffer of the Canon 1D X Mark III – practically unlimited – then it’s all the camera you’ll ever need. Canon’s latest full-frame DSLR is so feature-packed and powerful that, if it had four-wheels, it would probably beat a Ferrari.

As sturdy and sizable as the 1DX Mark II before it, the Mark III is 90g lighter and notably easier to control: the excellent new Smart Controller uses optical sensors to let you navigate focus points by swiping lightly with your thumb.

Driven by a new Digic X processing chip that’s three times quicker than that of its predecessor, the 1DX Mark III is also capable of capturing 4K footage at 50fps and achieving properly impressive continuous frame rates.

Autofocus is unparalleled, too, thanks to deep learning smarts that ensure incredible precision in subject detection, while speeds will shame any mirrorless or DSLR rival, whether you use the optical viewfinder or fixed Live View touchscreen. In short, it’s a flagship in every sense – but you’ll have to pay a hefty premium for the privilege of owning it.