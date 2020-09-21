Best action camera 2020: the 10 top rugged cameras for video adventures

Looking for the best action camera you can buy? You've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a GoPro or a more affordable alternative, we've tested all the latest models and have boiled down all of our findings into this in-depth guide.

Smartphones may now be capable of shooting some impressive 4K video, but action cameras still certainly have their place – particularly when you want to shoot video or stills somewhere that isn't a suitable environment for a glass slab that's home to your entire digital life.

The latest models, like our current top pick for the best action camera – the GoPro Hero 8 Black – combine impressive 4K video with excellent stabilization that's designed to remove the judder and shake from even the most rock-strewn mountain bike trail. That GoPro is also waterproof, shockproof and comes with a wind-resistant microphone. Despite the arrival of the new Hero 9 Black, it currently edges out GoPro's new flagship for value.

Some action cameras have leaped beyond common tricks like shooting moving timelapses (or Hyperlapses), too. If you're tired of having to predict where you should be pointing your action came to catch the crucial moments, then 360-degree models like the GoPro Max and Insta360 One R could be for you.

These action cameras capture the whole scene around you, then let you 'punch' into certain parts of it so you can create a standard 'flat' movie that contains all of the highlights. If you're prepared to take a slight hit in quality, they're a great new option.

Of course, you might not want to spend big bucks on the latest tech, so we've also included older action cams like the GoPro Hero 7 Black and Olfi One.Five Black, which continue to offer great value. Particularly if all you're looking for is a cycling safety camera to stick on your helmet or handlebars.

Whatever kind of tough video shooter you're looking for, here are the best action cameras you can buy today.

What about Black Friday 2020?

If you’re in the market for an action camera, you might be able to grab a bargain during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which take place from November 27. Last year the GoPro Hero 8 Black was slashed to its lowest ever price, and there are always bargains to be found with more budget brands like Apeman and Akaso. As always, we'll bring you all of the best deals in the run-up to the event.

Best action cameras 2020 at a glance:

GoPro Hero 8 Black GoPro Hero 9 Black GoPro Hero 7 Black DJI Osmo Action Insta360 One R GoPro Max GoPro Hero 7 Silver GoPro Hero 7 White Olfi One.Five Black Sony RX0 II

Best action cameras in 2020:

1. GoPro Hero 8 Black A fine all-rounder that edges GoPro's latest for value Weight: 126g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery: 1220mAh US$314,99 View at Amazon Best-in-class digital stabilization Time-saving Capture Presets Built-in mounting arms Improved mic Poor low-light performance No front display

It's now been by the GoPro Hero 9 Black, but we think that this model is the best action camera for most people when you factor in value. What are you missing out on by going for this 2019 flagship? The Hero 8 Black doesn't have the new model's front display, slightly better battery life or a 5K video mode. But if none of those features are deal-breakers for you, you'll find that the Hero 8 Black shoots equally impressive 4K video, offers almost identical HyperSmooth stabilization and has one less color screen to worry about breaking. Thanks to compatibility with GoPro Labs, which is the manufacturer's new platform for trying out unreleased beta features, it also offers much of the same versatility. With the same folding 'fingers' on the underside for mounting it to accessories without a case, waterproofing down to ten meters and compatibility with GoPro's Mods accessories, the Hero 8 Black is a fantastic all-rounder for its current price.

2. GoPro Hero 9 Black The most versatile action camera ever made Weight: 158g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 20MP | Battery: 1720mAh US$399 View at Amazon 5K video captures lots of detail Front display for vlogging Improved battery life New software skills Rear screen currently unresponsive Little improvement to 4K video

The latest GoPro flagship is the most versatile action camera ever made and one of the few that's capable of shooting 5K video. Like the DJI Osmo Action (see below), it has a color front display to help you frame shots, and brings a larger battery with some handy new software tricks, like HindSight for capturing the action that happened 15-30 seconds before you hit the shutter. The detail and sharpness of its 5K mode is excellent and its front display is very handy. Why isn't it our number one pick? Partly because it has a few minor issues to iron out, like an unresponsive rear touchscreen and slightly unreliable auto-exposure. We'll update this page if its new firmware fixes these. But it's also just edged out by the Hero 8 Black for value – if you just need an action camera for shooting 4K video and don't need the Hero 9 Black's front screen, then the Hero 8 Black is the better choice. If you want the most capable GoPro you can buy, though, then this is definitely it.

3. GoPro Hero 7 Black A former flagship that still offers great value Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs (est) Low Stock US$249,99 View at Amazon Great 4K video and image quality HyperSmooth is very effective Can struggle with voice commands Screen unresponsive at times

Now the entry-level model in GoPro's revamped line-up, the Hero 7 Black is well worth considering if you need a more basic action camera that nevertheless has GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth stabilization. While it shoots 4K video, the Hero 7 Black doesn't offer this in 'Linear' shooting mode, which corrects the fish-eye distortion you get in wider shooting modes, and there's no high bit-rate 100Mbps mode either. But if you're happy to mainly shoot in 2.7K or 1080p, the Hero 7 Black captures excellent quality video at frame-rates up to 120p, while offering the original versions of TimeWarp (for shooting hyperlapses) and HyperSmooth stabilization for smoothing out any judder. The other main difference from the Hero 8 Black is that this model lacks built-in mounting fingers, which means you'll need the included mounting frame to attach it to objects, but that's not a huge deal and in most other respects (battery life, ruggedness, waterproofing and 12MP SuperPhotos) it's a match for the Hero 8 Black.

4. DJI Osmo Action More than just a GoPro clone Weight: 134g | Waterproof: 11m | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: 1-2.25hrs (est) US$243,50 View at Amazon Forward-facing color monitor Good motion stabilization Rich color reproduction No motion stabilization for HDR video No livestreaming

DJI might be better known for its class-leading drones, but the Osmo Action is a compelling GoPro alternative with some nifty tricks and a tempting price tag. The front display and general user-friendliness mean it trumps the Hero 8 Black (if not the new Hero 9 Black) for vloggers who like to shoot a lot to camera, while the video quality is right up there with the best 4K action cams.

The image stabilization, known as RockSteady, might not be quite up to GoPro's HyperSmooth, but it's not far off and the Osmo Action does also offer handy extras like a removable battery and lens cover. If you're a vlogger who shoots in places that are too demanding for most phones or cameras and don't want to pay top dollar for a Hero 9 Black, then this is a great alternative.

5. Insta360 One R An imperfect but impressive modular option with solid quality Weight: 130.5g | Waterproof: 5m (with case) | 5.7K video: up to 30fps | 4K: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 200fps | Stills resolution: 18.5MP | Battery: 1150mAh US$299,95 View at Amazon Modular design offers unrivaled versatility Solid 4K and 360-degree image quality Very small screen Significant bugs at launch

The GoPro Hero 8 Black may offer handy add-ons, but the Insta360 One R is a properly modular action camera, comprised of a battery, control and camera block. This means you can switch the latter at will to suit your shooting situation, choosing between a 4K action cam and a 360-degree camera. There's even a 1-inch sensor block, which we're in the process of testing. But does it deliver on its promise of being three cameras in one? In many ways, yes: clipped together, the One R is only slightly larger than the Hero 8 Black and feels surprisingly sturdy – though you need to fit the mounting case to make it water resistant. Image quality is also sharp and relatively stable, with good detail in darker areas.

In other ways, though, it's less successful: the image processing (at least on the 4K module) can't match the Hero 8 Black or Hero 9 Black, while the 1.3-inch touchscreen is too small for framing 16:9 footage. It’s worth remembering, though, that the dual-lens bundle costs less than the GoPro Max alone. For that, you get a modular approach that’s flexible and well-executed, delivering great 4K video and solid 360-degree footage. Provided software updates can iron out some of the processing issues, the Insta360 One R is well worth a look for those who want to tinker with both 360 video and standard action cam footage.

6. GoPro Max The best waterproof, 360-degree action camera Weight: 163g | Waterproof: 5m | 5.6K spherical video: Up to 30fps | 1440p 2D video : up to 60fps | Stills resolution: 16.6MP | Battery life: 108 minutes (1440p), 78 minutes (5.6K) US$449,99 View at Amazon Shoots 5.6K, 360-degree video In-camera stitching Low-resolution 2D footage Not the best in low light

If you only want to shoot traditional action camera footage (that is, non-360 video) at the best possible quality, then the GoPro Hero 8 Black and Hero 9 Black remain better choices. But if you like the sound of being able to reframe your videos after they've been shot, and are looking for great audio quality, then the Max is well worth considering.

GoPro's most expensive action camera uses two fisheye lenses to shoot spherical 5.6K video, which you can later crop into standard 2D video using OverCapture software. It's also packed with features including six-microphone audio (which records excellent audio, if not quite up to the level of GoPro's 'shotgun mic' claims), shooting modes like TimeWarp, and built-in mounting fingers to ensure you don't need a extra mount mount to attach it to anything.

The downsides are the fact that it doesn't offer the best 2D video quality (due to the need to convert it from a fish-eye image, and the max 1440/60p resolution) and that it can't quite match the Hero 8 Black or Hero 9 Black in low light situations. But it remains the best waterproof, 360-degree action camera around.

7. GoPro Hero 7 Silver Still a good value option for beginners Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: Up to 30fps | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 60fps | Stills resolution: 10MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs est US$189 View at Amazon Pleasing 4K video quality Easy to use LCD can be unresponsive at times Limited image capture control

Once GoPro's mid-range action camera when it launched in 2018, the Hero 7 Silver is now officially no longer in its lineup – though you can still buy it. Should you? If you're mainly looking for a point-and-shoot model with limited manual controls and decent 4K image quality, there's certainly a case for it. Like more recent GoPros, it's waterproof down to ten meters and offers both a 2-inch touchscreen and voice controls. Its video stabilization isn't quite as powerful as HyperSmooth and you can only shoot 4K/30p, rather than the 60fps offered by models from the Hero 7 Black up. But it remains a good-value option for beginners or those looking for a more basic action camera.

8. GoPro Hero 7 White Officially discontinued, but a good 1080p option if you can find it Weight: 92g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: None | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 10MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs est US$143,99 View at Amazon Good 1080p video quality Easy to use Waterproof without a case Decent stabilization No 4K video mode Limited shooting modes

Just looking for a waterproof, rugged helmet camera that can shoot good quality 1080p video? The Hero 7 White is a fine option, if you can find it. It was officially discontinued just a year after it arrived, but there is still stock available and it's worth considering if you don't need any of GoPro's fancier shooting modes like TimeWarp or slo-mo. The big miss is 4K video and you're restricted to the trademark GoPro fisheye look, because there's no option to change its field of view. But the 1080p video quality is very good, with impressive dynamic range and detail that's on a par with the Hero 7 Silver (above), and audio quality is decent too. Its simplicity is also a strength if you don't want to fiddle around with Protune settings or creating social media-friendly special effects.

9. Olfi One.Five Black Cheap and extremely cheerful Weight: 60g | Waterproof: 30m (with case) | 4K-video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 16MP | Battery life:: 1 hour 20 mins Check Amazon Fool-proof menu system Impressive picture quality Mounts and accessories feel cheap App is basic and clunky

There's not much an Olfi one.five owner is left wanting, despite the unit costing half the price of GoPro's leading camera.

GPS, voice activation and the ability to link external sensors, such as Garmin's numerous cycling products, are just a few things missing from the package, but for those who simply want to capture good-looking footage without breaking the bank, there's very little to complain about.

10. Sony RX0 II The world’s smallest 4K video cam Weight: 132g | Waterproof: 1m | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: up to 960fps | Stills resolution: 15.3MP | Battery life: Approx. 2hrs US$698 View at Amazon Impressive specs Articulating screen Expensive

The RX0 II is part action camera, part stills camera. This tiny second-generation camera boasts a large 1-inch sensor (just like Sony's premium compacts) that can shoot 15.3MP still images, while there's a top class Zeiss Tessar T* 24mm f/4 fixed wide-angle lens.

Not only ultra compact, but crushproof and waterproof with it, the RX0 II can shoot 4K footage at 30fps and Full HD footage at 120fps. This second-generation model comes with a Soft Skin Effect mode and advanced Eye AF, while Sony's also managed to squeeze in a tilt-able LCD screen (capable of tilting up to 180° and down by 90°).

It's a bit fiddly to use and expensive, so doesn't lend itself to the casual user, but for those looking for a rugged camera that can shoot great 4K footage, this shouldn't be ignored.

Also consider...

DJI Osmo Pocket A pocketable DJI gimbal that records 4K video Weight: 116g | Waterproof: N/A | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: N/A | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: Up to 2hrs Low Stock US$295 View at Amazon Miniaturized gimbal stabilization Records 4K video up to 60fps Audio isn't great in all situations Not nearly as durable as a GoPro

Though not technically an action camera, DJI's Osmo Pocket is still going after the same audience. While it's not as rugged as dedicated action camera rivals, the Osmo Pocket has a clever trick up its sleeve in the shape of a built-in gimbal.

Gimbals as designed to counteract unwanted movement and help you shoot super-smooth videos - while GoPro's Hero7 Black has some clever image stabilization tricks, there's no substitute for dedicated hardware. The Osmo Pocket features three-axis stabilized gimbal and measures just four inches tall.

The 1/2.3-inch sensor is capable of recording 12MP still images and 4K video footage up to 60fps, while there are built-in dual microphones that use advanced noise-canceling algorithms, which DJI says should ensure that you capture high-quality audio to match your footage. We've already got our hands on one, and you can see what we think by clicking the link below.