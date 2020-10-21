Best 4K camera 2020: the 11 top cameras for shooting movies

Looking for the best 4K camera you can buy? When it comes to choosing a 4K camera, things aren’t as simple as they used to be: what was once a flagship feature can now be found on almost every compact camera and smartphone. Just because a camera can record footage in 4K, that doesn’t mean it will fulfill your other photographic requirements.

Whether you’re an amateur videographer who's getting serious about shooting or a seasoned enthusiast who’s ready to upgrade, there’s much more to quality footage than resolution alone. From frame rates to codecs, there’s a lot to consider when choosing the right 4K camera for your needs.

Most modern cameras can capture 4K at a minimum of 30fps, but the best 4K cameras are able to shoot footage at a super smooth 60fps or faster. Premium 4K cameras are also likely to support log profiles, which are a must if color correction is on the cards. And it’s also worth considering the various accessories which you might need to augment your film-making: the best 4K cameras have ports for external microphones, headphones and more.

So it’s clear that not all 4K cameras are created equal. That’s why we’ve reviewed, ranked and rated all of the latest and greatest 4K cameras, to find the top options available in every format. From versatile mirrorless models to dedicated videography tools with price tags to match, the list below features the very best 4K cameras you can buy right now.

Panasonic has long been the brand of choice for 4K film-makers, but the market is now more diverse than ever. While the Japanese brand still has plenty to offer, there are several contenders for the throne, with capable 4K cameras from Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Blackmagic all making it into the buying guide below.

What about Black Friday 2020?

If you’re saving up for the best 4K camera you can buy, you’ll likely find some great deals during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. These officially will kick off on November 27 and, with most of the major retailers set to get involved, they’re likely to include a host of camera deals. Last year saw a range of discounts offered on 4K cameras, especially slightly older options. Both the Panasonic Lumix GH4 and GH5 were given big reductions, for example.

Best 4K cameras 2020 at a glance:

Great value option: Panasonic Lumix G80 / G85 Big features squeezed into a small body Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 9fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$592,08 View at Amazon Excellent EVF Strong AF performance Relatively poor battery life Over-complicated controls

Before we look at our round-up of the best 4K cameras, we wanted to highlight a slightly more affordable alternative. It might have since been succeeded by the Panasonic Lumix G90 / G95, but the Lumix G80 (known as the Lumix G85 in the US) is still a very capable and cost-effective option for those looking for a budget 4K camera. There's 4K video capture up to 30p (with a bit rate up to 100Mbps) and a dedicated microphone socket. Focusing is fast, while the vari-angle touchscreen should make framing footage nice and easy. The G80/G85 is also weather-sealed to protect it from the elements. It successor brings features like unlimited 4K recording, but if you don't mind being restricted to 30 minutes per clip then this model offers great value.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix G80 / G85 review

Best 4K cameras in 2020:

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony A7S III A superb camera that's primed for 4K shooting Type: Mirrorless | Sensor Size: Full Frame | Resolution: 12.1MP | Lens: Sony E | Viewfinder: 9.44MP EVF | Monitor: 1.44m-dot articulating screen | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K at 120fps | User level: Intermediate / expert Low Stock US$3 499,99 View at Amazon Fantastic low light capability Fully articulating touchscreen Good battery life Pricey Less well-suited for stills

The Sony A7S III is almost definitely the best hybrid camera you can currently buy. It keeps resolution low and caps the output at 4K (as opposed to the 6K/8K capabilities of some other models), with the ambition to be the best 4K camera you can buy.

As well as stunning output, up to 120fps shooting for super-smooth recording, there's a host of other highlights on offer here too. There's the ability to capture 16-bit raw over HDMI (plus a full-sized HDMI port), a stunningly high-resolution viewfinder, and a fully-articulating screen with an improved touch-interface.

Videographers will also enjoy other ports such as a headphone and microphone socket, compatibility with the XLR-K3M hot-shoe accessory from Sony, for up to four audio inputs.

This is a pricey camera, make no mistake, but if you want something that does the job extremely well - we don't think you can get better than this.

Read our in-depth Sony A7S III review

2. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K 90s looks but is packed with the latest tech Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: N/A | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: N/A | Monitor: 5.0-inch touchscreen display | Maximum continuous shooting speed: N/A | Movies: 4K at 60fps | User level: Expert US$1 295 View at Amazon Excellent 4K video capture Huge, sharp screen Weak battery life No articulating screen

If you want the best camera to shoot 4K videos, then this is it. Blackmagic's Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is designed for film makers through and through and is not something to consider if you're looking to shoot stills as well. Based around a Micro Four Thirds sensor and lens mount, it features a huge 5.0-inch touchscreen, it head and shoulders above other MFT shooters from a video-centric operational point of view. The range of connections on-board is also class-leading, and the fact there’s a dual card slot trumps much pricier cameras like the EOS R. That's not forgetting decent on-board audio recording capabilities and of course, the sweetener to the tune of $299 worth of software - a license for DaVinci Resolve Studio, it really is a gift that keeps on giving. Finally, and most importantly, the fundamental quality of its 4K video takes on much pricier cameras and, when you know how to work it, handles noise better than some full frame sensors too, thanks to its the dual native ISOs.

Read our in-depth Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K review

3. Panasonic Lumix GH5S This is one uncompromising video tool Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 10.2MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.2-inch vari-angle display, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K at 60fps | User level: Expert Today's best Panasonic Lumix GH5S deals US$1 969,95 View at Amazon Multi-aspect sensor design Brilliant video spec Absence of IS not for everyone Battery life could be better

While it can shoot stills quite happily (although at a pretty limited 10.2MP resolution), this should be seen first and foremost as a video camera; if you want to do both you've got the Lumix GH5 (below) to fill that brief. While the absence of built-in image stabilization might be a disappointment for some, that issue aside the breadth of video features is incredibly impressive. If you want to shoot broadcast-quality footage without remortgaging your house to buy a pro video camera, you won't find a better video-focused camera right now.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix GH5S review

4. Panasonic Lumix GH5 The Lumix GH5 is a feature-laden 4K workhorse Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.2-inch vari-angle display, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K at 60fps | User level: Expert Today's best Panasonic Lumix GH5 deals US$1 397,99 View at Amazon DCI 4K and UHD 4K Great fully articulating screen Limited ISO range Bulky for a mirrorless camera

Until the arrival of the Lumix GH5S, the GH5 was the pick of the bunch for those looking to shoot video. Quite a bit cheaper than the newer GH5S, the GH5 is a bit more versatile for those wanting to shoot both stills and video, and the video specification is still very impressive, allowing you to shoot Cinema 4K (4096 x 2160) at 60p with a bit rate of 150Mbps, while Full HD video can be captured up to 180fps. That's not all, as the GH5 offers color subsampling at 4:2:2 and a color depth of 10-bit, delivering greater color information and richer graduations. The GH5 also offers live output to external recorders such as Apple ProRes via HDMI, as well as simultaneous internal recording. We're looking forward to testing the new Panasonic S1 (and its S1R launch partner), as it also boasts strong video specs but adds the further delight of a full-frame sensor, which bodes well for low-light work and shallow depth of field. Until we see exactly what it's made of, we're sticking with the GH5.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix GH5 review

(Image credit: Future)

5. Panasonic Lumix S5 Full-frame 4K in a surprisingly compact camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: L-Mount | Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36 million dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch articulating touchscreen, 1.84 million dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate Check Amazon Small size and weight Excellent video specs 30-minute limit on 10-bit 4K Autofocus isn’t cutting edge

Smaller and lighter than the Lumix GH5 (above), yet equipped with a full-frame mirrorless sensor, the Panasonic Lumix S5 is a lesson in hybrid versatility. A delight to hold and control, its fully articulating touchscreen makes the S5 a fantastic videography tool. So, too, does the 24.2MP full-frame sensor, which is capable of capturing cropped 4K footage at 60p or uncropped 4K at 30p. It can also record 10-bit 4K internally (though with a maximum clip length of 30 minutes). As you’d expect from Panasonic, video quality is excellent: there’s plenty of detail, while in-body image stabilization keeps everything smooth. Contrast-based autofocus isn’t cutting edge, but it’s perfectly capable of following subjects around the frame. Add V-Log, time-lapses, dual native ISO and anamorphic 4K into the mix and the S5 shapes up as an impressive option for 4K film-makers. A second battery is advisable for day-long shooting sessions, but the only real compromise is the use of Micro HDMI over the full-size equivalent. Which, given the in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, isn’t much of a compromise at all.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix S5 review

(Image credit: Future)

6. Fujifilm X-T4 A superb all-rounder for shooting a balanced diet of video and stills Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 26.1MP | Lens: Fuji X | Monitor: 3-inch articulating, 1,620k dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69 million dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 15fps/30fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/Expert US$1 699 View at Amazon IBIS system works well Class-leading APS-C sensor Good battery life No headphone jack AF performance limited by lens

Fujifilm's X-T3 drastically improved its video performance compared to its predecessors, and the X-T4 makes a similar leap to make it one of the best 4K cameras you can buy.

The biggest boost comes from the inclusion of in-body image stabilization (IBIS). This makes it a little larger and heavier than the X-T3, but still significantly lighter than an enthusiast-level DSLR. It doesn't completely replace the need for a gimbal, but does mean it's a superb option for the run-and-gun filmmaker.

Combine this with the same 26.1MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor as its predecessor, and you have a fantastic performer for both stills and video. The latter is a particular standout thanks to inclusion of a very modern movie shooting spec that includes Cinema 4K movies up to 60fps, 10-bit internal recording, and up to 400Mbps bit-rate and with F-Log and HLG profiles included as standard.

You can also shoot slow motion Full HD movies up to 240fps, while that IBIS system provides up to 6.5EV (or exposure value) of stabilization when used with one of Fujifilm's stabilized lenses (18 out of its 29 X Series lenses fit this description). Overall, the Fujifilm X-T4 is the best APS-C mirrorless camera you can buy – and a major reason for that is its video performance.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T4 review

(Image credit: Future)

7. Sony Alpha A6400 Excellent autofocus make this a brilliantly accessible option Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Sony E mount | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 921k dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate US$898 View at Amazon Highly advanced autofocus Good video features No built-in image stabilization No headphone jack

The A6400’s lack of in-body stabilization and headphone jack may make it seem under-equipped when it comes to video recording. But its excellent image quality (smooth motion, impressive levels of detail), tough magnesium alloy construction, affordable price tag and, most importantly, its superb, highly advanced autofocus setup go a long way towards making it a contender for most accessible 4K camera round. The autofocus, which includes excellent real-life eye and face tracking, takes a lot of the work out of both video and stills work, particularly if you’re frequently shooting other people – or yourself. Sony’s A6600, the step-up model in the range, keeps much of the A6400’s specs and features but adds in-body stabilization, a headphone jack and longer battery life. We'll be reviewing that soon to see if it's worth the premium, but for now the A6400 is our pick from Sony.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A6400 review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Panasonic Lumix G9 Panasonic’s best all-round mirrorless model to date Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Monitor: 3-inch free angle touchscreen, 1.04-million dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 60fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Enthusiast US$1 197,99 View at Amazon 6.5-stop image stabilization Dual UHS-II card slots Reduced screen size compared to GH5 ISO range could be broader

This isn't Panasonic's most video-centric camera – see the Panasonic GH5S and GH5 above – but the Lumix G9 is a fantastic all-rounder for stills and video, particularly thanks to a recent firmware update in November 2019. This added pro-friendly treats like 10-bit 4:2:2 video capture to some already tasty video credentials, which included the ability to shoot Cinema 4K video at a smooth 60fps frame rate. The G9 also boasts superb in-body image stabilization that equates to 6.5 extra stops of exposure, as well as two UHS-II SD card slots. It’s also weatherproof, great to handle and boasts a wealth of stills-focussed features, including a burst mode that shoots at 20fps with autofocus and an astonishing 60fps without. Overall, we think it’s Panasonic’s best all-round mirrorless camera – especially given its recent price drop to below £1,000.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix G9 review

(Image credit: Future)

9. Panasonic Lumix S1 A first-gen full-framer that’s no video novice Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: N/A | Viewfinder: OLED EVF, 5.76M dots | Monitor: 3.2-inch tri-axis touchscreen, 2.1 million dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 9fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate Check Amazon Effective image stabilization Well-built and weather resistant Superb video quality Large, heavy body No DCI 4K, V-Log is a paid upgrade AF can be inconsistent

It might be the junior of the two launch models in Panasonic’s fledgling S system, but the S1 is arguably the better option for videographers.

For starters, it captures 4K UHD footage using the whole width of its full-frame sensor – no crop factor here – and offers full pixel readout at up to 30p. It can also record 10-bit 4:2:0 footage internally using the HEVC/H.265 codec, with an update due later this year set to unlock even higher specs. Videos can be shot in 4K at up to 60p (with a 30-minute time limit) and there are several gamma curve profiles on-board, including Hybrid Log Gamma.

In the real world, that all translates into very high-quality video. Its body might be heavy, but sensor-based image stabilization helps keep handheld footage smooth, while rolling shutter is only an issue if the S1 is jerked suddenly. The on-board microphone is surprisingly capable, too, even if the external mic and headphone ports will prove more popular.

Arguably the biggest issue is the autofocus performance which, due to an absence of phase-detection pixels, can be a little inconsistent and jerkier than rivals. The S1 promises plenty, though, provided you’re comfortable using manual focus.

Read our in-depth Panasonic S1 review

(Image credit: Future)

10. Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III A 4K performer that ticks all the boxes Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.4MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,037K dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 18fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate US$1 399 View at Amazon Great build quality Excellent image stabilisation Improved AF performance Limited low-light image quality EVF could be better

Picking up where its predecessor left off, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III is an outstanding all-round package – and that’s as much the case for shooting video as it is for stills.

On paper, the Mark III’s video specification is solid enough to cater for both casual recorders and more serious videographers: it can shoot Cine 4K video at 24fps (237Mbps) and Full HD at up to 120fps, with an OM-Log 400 colour profile that’s little short of lovely.

And it all comes good in action. Powerful image stabilization keeps footage smooth and sharp, while capable continuous autofocus with face- and eye-detection proves impressively effective. Headphone and external mic ports are a welcome presence for those looking to upgrade their setup, too.

If there’s one thing we’d like to see, it’s the availability of the Live ND mode – which simulates the effect of a real neutral-density filter – while shooting video. But such is the depth of what the E-M1 Mark III can do when you dig into the options, it’s hard to pick any real faults.

11. Nikon Z6 Strong video specs matched by equally impressive performance makes the Z6 shine Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full frame | Resolution: 24.3MP | Lens: Nikon Z | Monitor: 3.2-inch display, 2,100,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert Today's best Nikon Z6 deals US$2 596,95 View at Amazon Effective VR systems for video Detailed electronic viewfinder No 4K at 60p Single XQD card slot

When it launched in November 2018, this full-frame mirrorless camera was Nikon's most serious assault on video. It's since been succeeded by the new Nikon Z6 II, but we haven't yet reviewed that camera, so in the meantime it retains its place. While the Z7 remains an excellent choice for stills shooters looking to capture video alongside their images, the Z6 is arguably better for the videographer as it can capture oversampled 4K footage without a crop (which the Z7 can't do). Perhaps most crucially, the presence of both sensor-based and electronic VR mean that the camera does great job to keep things stable, whatever the lens you're using, while 293 sensor-based phase-detect AF points that are available during video recording do very well to keep everything focused and transitions nice and smooth. The 10-bit N-Log shooting option, which is also absent from the D850, gives you a better starting point for grading footage. We’d like to have seen a 4K60p option (which you get in the Nikon Z6 II), and a little rolling shutter remains, but we otherwise remain very impressed with the Z6's video skills.