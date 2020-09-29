Batman Unburied podcast tells an original Dark Knight story exclusive to Spotify

Spotify has sent up the Bat signal, and the Dark Knight has appeared on its streaming platform – a new narrative-based Batman podcast is set to exclusively release on Spotify in 2021.

A partnership between Spotify, Warner Bros and DC Comics, the scripted series is being written and executive produced by David S. Goyer, who was also the screenwriter behind Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, the Blade trilogy, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. So to say he's the right guy for the job is a bit of an understatement.

"I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story – returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” said Goyer.

“We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

Another dark Dark Knight

Though specific details remain scant, Spotify has said that "the series will explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology." Which, to be honest, sounds like basically every modern take on the Caped Crusader.

Expected to land in 2021, fans can sign up for updates on the series by clicking here.

Spotify has invested heavily on original podcast material in recent months, with the streaming service seeing it as a key subscription driver in the coming years. It spent $100 million getting the exclusive licensing rights to Joe Rogan's podcast – which is already causing it headaches, according to Vulture.

Key rival Amazon, with its Audible platform, opted for a far funnier and (arguably) less problematic podcast host – the fictional, bumbling British broadcaster Alan Partridge (played by Steve Coogan), who's currently receiving rave reviews for his From the Oasthouse podcast.

As for DC Comics, it puts one of its big stars front-and-center of an increasingly popular narrative format – where it's already playing catch up against rival Marvel, which has successful story-driven podcasts already out there based around its Wolverine and Fantastic Four properties.