AWS Proton gets general availability launch

Amazon has announced the general availability of Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) Proton, an app delivery service that provisions, deploys, and monitors microservices.

Microservices have taken the world of application development by storm in recent years. Proponents of the microservices architecture argue that presenting an application as a collection of loosely-coupled services helps accelerate the deployment, debugging, and delivery of complex apps.

Amazon says Proton was developed in response to customers who faced challenges in scaling container and serverless applications across their organizations.

“AWS Proton brings together customers’ infrastructure as code, CI/CD pipeline, and observability into a single interface, so developers can quickly go from code in a repo to a production application,” said Deepak Singh, VP, Compute Services, AWS.

Microservices on the cloud

The release explains that developers will be able to use AWS Proton’s self-service interface to select an application stack for use with their code, which will automatically provision the necessary resources for the selected application stack.

This will enable developers to begin writing their serverless apps without having to learn, configure, or maintain any of the underlying resources.

AWS Proton is currently available in select regions including US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Europe (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo).

There are no upfront commitments or fees to use AWS Proton, and customers will only need to pay for the AWS services they use to create, scale, and run their apps.

