AWS launches space accelerator for startups

Helping startups succeed has been an integral part of AWS since its beginning which is why Amazon's cloud computing arm has announced the launch of its new accelerator for space-focused startups.

AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week business support program open to space startups that are seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. Through its new accelerator, AWS will provide technical, business and mentoring resources to space startups around the globe.

AWS is also collaborating with the investment group Seraphim which focuses exclusively on the space industry to provide business development and investment guidance. Together, the two companies will select a cohort of space startups to participate in their intensive, four-week program with AWS Cloud and technical training to help accelerate their research, development and growth using AWS.

Director of aerospace and satellite at AWS Clint Crosier explained in a blog post how the new accelerator will help startups in the space industry succeed, saying:

“Startups provide a catalyst for bold new experimentation in the space industry. We are proud to announce the AWS Space Accelerator as part of our ongoing commitment to help startups succeed, and to shape the future of aerospace. We look forward to helping the first cohort of companies launch and grow through this new program.”

AWS Space Accelerator

AWS and Seraphim are now accepting applications from innovative startups at all stages of maturity working with space technology or space-derived data that have a clearly defined and unique mission. Some examples of qualifying missions include (but are not limited to) earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations.

Applications will be judged on several factors such as the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution will bring to the industry, creative application of AWS to solve problems and the team's ability to deliver on an identified opportunity.

AWS and Seraphim will select a total of 10 companies to participate in the AWS Space Accelerator that is scheduled to take place in June. Selected startups may receive up to $100k in AWS Activate credit as well as mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts with experience working on AWS.

Interested space-focused startups can apply now and their proposals will be due on April 21.