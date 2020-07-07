Aura bolsters security offerings with Pango acquisition

Digital security company Aura has announced that it will acquire Pango for an undisclosed sum in an effort to expand its current identity protection and security offerings.

In addition to being the company behind the popular VPN Hotspot Shield, Pango also offers a password manager called 1Password as well as a service called Robo Shield that blocks robocalls. Last year the company partnered with Aura to offer its identity theft protection service IdentityGuard alongside its own products in a subscription service to help protect users online.

Through its acquisition of Pango, Aura aims to become the premier unified security suite that protects consumers and their families with comprehensive, data-driven products. The combined entity will provide all-in-one protection for consumers by combining both firms' privacy, identity and security products.

Aura and Pango

In a press release, founder and CEO of Aura, Hari Ravichandran explained how the acquisition will allow the combined company to offer a holistic solution to protect users' privacy and security, saying:

"The momentum Aura is building with the acquisition of Pango uniquely positions our business to continue scaling as we integrate exceptional products that provide a digital halo of protection for consumers. Privacy and security are more important than ever and Aura aims to be the simple holistic solution. The combined global business is profitable with well over $200 million revenue and a talented team of more than 450 all-stars committed to ensuring that our millions of subscribers have the most advanced technology to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Aura recently acquired FigLeaf and PrivacyMate and their products alongside Pango's will be consolidated into a holistic security and privacy solution over the next four to six quarters.

Once the acquisition of Pango is complete, Ravichandran will remain Aura's CEO and he will be joined by Pango's most recent CEO Sujay Jaswa who will serve as chairman of the board.