Best noise-cancelling headphones in SA for 2020

The best noise-cancelling headphones use advanced audio tech to cancel out the unwanted sounds in your environment, from office appliances to the drone of traffic, so you can enjoy your music to the fullest.

Active noise cancelling tech is now available in over-ear and in-ear headphones, and it has become much more affordable, too.

Whether you're looking for something functional for all-day use at the office or a more portable pair for travelling we've rounded up the very best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now, based on value for money, design, and sound quality. Read on for our top picks.

Best active noise cancelling headphones

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2020 Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 8.95 oz | Cable length: 3.94 ft | Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz | Drivers: 1.57-inch | Driver type: Dome-type | Sensitivity: 104.5 dB | Impedance: 47 ohm | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) | NFC: Yes US$348 View at Amazon Improved noise-cancellation DSEE Extreme audio upscaling Multipoint pairing Not water-resistant

The Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design.

While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3, a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones in 2020.

By every possible metric, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a wonderful pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They deliver exactly what they promise and then some thanks to their exceptional noise cancellation and cutting-edge codec support.

On top of the adjustments listed above, the Sony WH-1000XM4 support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format that enables spatial audio on stereo headphones plus the LDAC codec that can send a bitrate of up to 990 kbps. The unfortunate bit there, though, is that it no longer supports aptX or aptX HD, so your Hi-Res Audio support mileage may vary.

2. Sony WH-1000XM3 A close second Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .8.99 oz | Cable length: 3.94 ft | Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz | Drivers: 40mm Dual-Layered Diaphragm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 104.5 dB | Impedance: 47 ohm | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) | NFC: Yes US$251,26 View at Amazon Outstanding noise cancellation Fantastic sound quality 30-hour battery life Small tweaks from 1000XM2

The Sony WH-1000XM3 were the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world for two years running – and while they've been surpassed by the new Sony WH-2000XM4, there's still loads to love about these over-ear cans.

For music lovers, the Sony WH-1000XM3 features aptX HD and Sony LDAC, two of the best ways to listen to Hi-Res music from your phone without a wire. Plus, all of Sony's flagship headphones offer both Google Assistant and Alexa support.

If you can get hold of the older, second-gen Sony WH-1000XM2, they're still very much worth a look as a more affordable (if slightly lower-spec) model.

3. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Class-leading noise cancellation, but not the best battery life Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 25g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 33 ft | NFC: Yes US$379 View at Amazon Outstanding noise cancellation Fun, lively sound Elegant design Battery life could be better

They don't quite beat the Sony WH-1000XM3s in terms of battery life and price, but the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are still a brilliant pair of over-ear cans – and the best Bose headphones we've reviewed.

Traditionally, noise-cancelling headphones have been designed to block out the environmental sounds around you, so that you can hear your music more clearly (or catch some shut-eye on a noisy flight).

This can be really effective if you’re listening to music. If you’re making a phone call however, the person you’re speaking to can still hear everything that’s happening around you.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 seek to remedy this, by applying noise-cancellation to phone calls as well as music, which is fantastic feature.

The sound quality is undeniably good, with a vibrant, lively character and well-balanced soundstage.

If you’re trying to decide between buying the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, we’d recommend going for the former because of that lower price and better battery life. That being said, you wouldn’t be making a mistake if you opted for the Bose cans instead (and we wouldn’t blame you if you did) – they sound great, look stunning, and the noise-cancellation is out of this world.

4. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Conservative styling hides a rousing performance Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 227g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 17 – 23,000 Hz (-10db) | Drivers: 32mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 110 dbSPL (passive : 1 kHz/1V RMS) | Impedance: Active: 490 ohm / Passive: 46 ohm | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No US$219,95 View at Amazon Well balanced sound Light and compact Adaptive noise cancelling Expensive Supports all smart assistants

Even as Beats were catapulted to prominence by celebrity endorsements 50-year old audiophile brand Sennheiser has made a virtue of its understated marketing and branding. And while it has come out of its shell a little with its Momentum brand, the PXC 550-II sees a return to the conservative styling that Sennheiser fans seem to enjoy.

Even more so since it hides such superlative audio performance inside the plain-looking, minimalist matte-black finish. Priced almost on par with the accomplished Momentum Wireless these fold up smaller, are much lighter and seem better suited to a more mobile lifestyle, or frequent flyers.

But none of that detracts from the wonderfully balanced and detailed sound across all music genres, and the active noise cancellation is solid too. The PXC 550-II performs like a product which has nothing to prove, and we like that.

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Cable length: 3.94 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 20+ hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes US$299 View at Amazon Broad and clear soundstage Amazing noise cancellation Active EQ an acquired taste Boring looks

Coming in at number four are the Bose QuietComfort 35 II - a nearly identical product to the already-excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 but updated for 2018 with Google Assistant. This means you still get the class-leading noise cancellation Bose is known for, good sound quality and incredible comfort, plus a convenient assistant to answer any inquiries you might have while traveling.

Taken as a whole, the Bose QC35 II NC are an excellent pair of headphones for travelers and commuters. Bose has found a good balance of features that will satisfy most mainstream listeners. While we don't love them as much as the better-sounding Sony WH-1000XM2, they're still top of the class for noise cancellation.

Despite the popularity of the QC35s, Bose has shaken things up by releasing a totally new wireless noise-cancelling headphones model, with a focus on sleek design and “breakthrough” audio tech: the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They may not have pipped Sony to the top spot of the best noise-cancelling headphones, but they're still a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones, coming in at number two.

6. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Noise-cancelling true wireless headphones that made our dreams come true Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 70g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 6 hours | Battery life (charging case): 18 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes US$228 View at Amazon Efficient noise-cancellation Inconspicuous looks Great fun to listen too Not suitable for sports

It's not often you'll find a pair of wired earbuds, let alone a pair of true wireless earbuds on a list of the best noise-cancelling headphones; considering it's still rare to find the technology in earphones at all, the Sony WF-1000XM3s are very impressive indeed, and fully deserve a place in this roundup.

The Sony WF-1000XM3s manage to offer a level of noise cancellation that's very good for a pair of earbuds – they won't offer the same isolation as a pair of over-ear cans, but if you're after a sleek form factor then the compromise is worth it.

Not only are these hands down the best-looking true wireless headphones out there, but they combine serious noise-cancelling tech with fist-pumping musicality. If you don’t want the inconvenience of carrying full-size cans, they’re a persuasive alternative.

7. Apple AirPods Pro The perfect earbuds... for Apple fans Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 5.4g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): Up to 5 hours | Battery life (charging case): 24 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes US$219 View at Amazon Good noise cancellation Better fit than AirPods (2019) More expensive than better rivals USB-C charging cable in box

Apple's most recent true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation, as well as a better fit and sound than their predecessors, the Apple AirPods.

However, at $249 / £249 / AU$399/ R4199, they’re pretty pricey, but they're optimized for iPhone users. The redesign means they’re far less likely to fall out, and the additional microphones provide strong noise cancellation, as well as a useful Transparency mode, which really does let the outside world in.

The sound quality of the AirPods Pro has certainly improved since the previous iteration – there’s a notable emphasis on vocals and bass, meaning these earbuds are better for pop fans than those that enjoy a more natural presentation that lends itself to classical music or more orchestral sounds.

Apparently, there's a new AirPods model on the horizon to join the original buds and the newer Pros. The AirPods Pro Lite are rumored to be a new, cheaper variant of the company's popular true wireless earbuds, and they could be released this year.

8. Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones fit for a king and an excellent value for all Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.7 pounds | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20 - 20,000 Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 96 dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: Up to 45 hours | Wireless range: 33 ft | NFC: No US$319,99 View at Amazon Great sound Good noise cancelation Customizable EQ settings Soundstage could be wider

The Marshall Monitor II ANC are undoubtedly the brand’s best headphones yet; the audio quality on offer here far surpasses any of its previous models, with a balanced presentation, smooth mids, and a generally powerful, rock-ready sound.

They feel comfortable, come with tons of cool rock heritage, and look stylish. That, alongside their good noise cancellation, easy controls and accompanying app, makes the Marshall Monitor II ANCs a compelling alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3.

They don't quite win out in terms of sound quality or noise cancelation, but these over-ear headphones are still very good indeed.

9. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones that don't skimp on smart features Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 6Hz - 22,000Hz | Drivers: 42mm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 17 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes US$349,95 View at Amazon Brilliant audio quality Cool design Customizable settings Battery life isn't great

In terms of sheer sound quality, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones sound brilliant, with high levels of detail, warm bass, and natural-sounding highs.

The customizable noise cancellation on offer here is also good, but it doesn’t quite reach the class-leading standards set by the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless headphones.

They have nowhere near the battery life of Sony’s headphones, and are more expensive – which begs the question, why buy the Sennheisers when you could have the WH-1000XM3?

Well, if built-in Tile tracking appeals to you, and you like the industrial design and premium materials of the Momentum 3 Wireless, that could be reason enough – and if you do opt for them over the Sony model, you won’t be missing out on any audio quality. In that respect, they’re truly matched.

10. Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise cancelling and audio to rival the best, for less Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 238g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 18 Hz to 22,000 Hz (-10 dB) | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 100 meters (330 feet) | NFC: No US$149,95 View at NORDSTROM.com Fantastic sound Comfortable fit Decent noise cancellation Flimsy build Soundstage could be more open

Although Bose has long been the default choice for noise cancelling technology, arch-rival Sennheiser has definitely closed the gap and are now as good at sound isolation. However, here Sennheiser has scored a victory on another front: price. The HD 450BT sound every bit as good as cans costing twice as much and the noise cancelling is excellent too.

With the foldable design Sennheiser has also managed to keep these properly compact, and they're still quite light, especially for headphones offering an impressive 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on.

The HD 450BT work equally well as a well-padded over-ears to use on your morning commute and all day at work, and for the frequent traveler who wants great sound and noise cancelling in a more affordable package.

11. JBL Tune 750BTNC Quality noise-cancelling headphones for a great price Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 220g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 95dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 15 - 22 hours | Wireless range: 30ft (10m) | NFC: No US$99,95 View at Amazon Good sound quality Strong active noise cancelation No waterproofing Average battery life

JBL is a popular name in the world of headphones and Bluetooth speakers, and rightly so. Solidly dependable, consumers know what to expect from the brand – decent sound quality for a decent price.

That's what we found with the JBL Live 650BTNC last year – and now, ready to take their place are the JBL Tune 750BTNC, a superior successor to the 650BTNC's as a high-spec and well-priced set of over-ear headphones.

The JBL Tune 750BTNC sound great, look great, and they fit well. Reliable and easy to use, you might miss waterproofing and a few minor features – but at this price, it feels foolish to complain too readily.

12. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 6g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 5Hz to 21kHz | Drivers: 7mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 7 hours (on board) 28 hours (charging case) | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes US$269,95 View at Dell Incredible sound Sleek design Support for Hi-Res Audio Pricier than rivals

The sound quality, battery life, and design of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are truly brilliant – and they're a really good alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3, particularly if you prefer a more flashy design to adorn your ears.

We did find that those with smaller ears sometimes find them a little uncomfortable, however, and their high price just stops them from taking the top spot of this round up.

Otherwise? Sennheiser has pretty much knocked it out of the park with these buds, offering great noise cancellation alongside smart looks and stunning sound.

13. Skullcandy Venue Good sound and comfy fit on a budget Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20KHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters | NFC: No US$158,99 View at Amazon Tile integration Long battery life Balanced sound Poor build Mediocre ANC Spotty connectivity

Better known for its bass-heavy sound and street smart sensibilities we were nevertheless impressed by the overall performance of these Skullies. The Venue is generously padded on the cups and headband, very comforable and well-suited to all-day office use and a lengthy commute.

The sound is still bass heavy but not overwhelmingly so; it won't trash your delicate acoustic music. The noise cancelling works adequately, tuning out the drone of traffic noise and office equipment, but handles loud sounds less effectively. Unfortunately two things prevent the venue from ranking higher: there's a faint hiss when using ANC, which is not uncommon with budget ANC headphones, and the all-plastic build makes them look cheaper than they really are.

14. Skullcandy Crusher ANC Fun loving cans with some extra smarts Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 308 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20KHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 105dB | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | NFC: Yes US$161,10 View at Amazon Haptic bass Active noise cancelling Somewhat overpriced All-plastic build

Skullcandy's brash styling has been toned down in recent years, and that reflects its increased attention to sound and build quality. While there's nothing subtle about the Crusher's trademark haptic bass which can be cranked up to a physical rumbling sensation, the noise cancelling is above average and almost entirely hiss-free.

It is also far easier to operate than many other headsets on this list. Hold the power button to turn on and off and touch the left cup for a few seconds to set ambient mode which pipes in outside sounds.

They're comfortable enough for hours of continuous wear and fold down pretty small into their supplied carry case.

What is noise cancellation?

Noise-cancelling headphones use analogue and electronic methods to block out the environmental sound around you, allowing you to listen to your music in peace without distraction. Most noise-cancelling headphones make use of the following two approaches:

Passive noise cancellation

This is when the headphones physically block outside sound from reaching your ears, and this can be achieved in a number of ways. Noise-cancelling over-ear headphones typically have heavily padded earcups to achieve this, while in-ear headphones need to fit snugly in your ear to create a tight seal, stopping environmental sounds from entering.

Active noise cancellation

This method uses inbuilt microphones to analyze environmental noise and create 'anti-noise' frequencies that are mixed in with your music playback. This effectively cancels out the sound of your surroundings using analogue or digital filters.