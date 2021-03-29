Attack on Titan season 4 is getting a surprise follow-up

Attack on Titan, Studio MAPPA's critically-acclaimed anime TV series, is getting new episodes in late 2021.

In something of a surprise to fans of the TV show, MAPPA announced that season 4's supposedly final episode, which only aired on March 29, wouldn't be the last entry after all.

Instead, the official Attack on Titan Twitter account revealed that brand new episodes would be released as part of Japan's winter 2022 schedule.

For clarification purposes, that means that new episodes may start airing as early as December 2021 or as late as March 2022.

Check out the official announcement in the tweet below:

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason Part 2 Teaser trailer

A 15-second teaser trailer accompanied the reveal. The footage doesn't give anything away about the episodes that are coming next year, which is to be expected given that MAPPA wouldn't want to spoil them ahead of time.

When will new Attack on Titan Final Season episodes air?

Right now, MAPPA hasn't confirmed when new episodes will begin airing. However, Attack on Titan season 4 premiered in December 2020. If MAPPA sticks to a similar formula for part 2, we would expect to see Attack on Titan Final Season's last chapters begin airing in December 2021.

According to ScreenRant, there are 23 episodes coming in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2. This should be taken with a giant pinch of salt, though, as MAPPA haven't stated how many entries there will be in the series' final installment. Season 4 part 2 could follow part 1 in having 16 episodes, or it could be closer to ScreenRant's 23-episode estimation. In other words, we'll have to wait and see.

What we do know is that there's still plenty of Attack on Titan's story left to play out in the anime. The final entry in Attack on Titan's manga series is being released in April (h/t Polygon) so we can speculate that the anime's final episodes will follow the source material closely, if not exactly. Attack on Titan's most recent episode – Above and Below – ended on something of a cliff hanger, so expect that plot point to be picked straight back up ahead of what we hope will be a fitting end for the anime series.

Attack on Titan is currently available to watch on Funimation and Crunchyroll with English subtitles, as well as Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.