ASUS runs ‘Win Your Fees’ competition for parents

ASUS is running a unique competition that has the winner's schools fees paid up to the value of R130 000.

The technology company decided that rather than giving out free merchandise as an incentive mechanism to buy one of its computers, it would rather help out those after a tough economic 2020 and what is looking like an even tougher year ahead.

In addition, more families have to purchase laptops as schooling goes online. This is a significant expense for many but has become necessity with the increase in mixed or only online classes.

In turn, ASUS, as one of the more affordable brands in the country, has felt the surge in laptop purchases for schoolchildren and wants to give back.

To help, ASUS is offering one lucky parent the chance to recoup their year's school fees.

How it works

The competition is running between February 2 and March 31. Any parent who buys and ASUS laptop, desktop, or all-in-one in this period will be in the running for this prize.

The minimum prize is R50,000. If the child's school fees are less than this amount, the rest can go to additional education costs. If you purchase more than one product for more children, you can win fees for both children up to the value of R130,000.