Asus ROG Phone 5 gets shown off from all angles in new regulatory filing

There's still some debate over whether the next Asus gaming phone will be called the ROG Phone 4 or the ROG Phone 5, but whatever the moniker, the device has now shown up in a Chinese regulatory filing – complete with pictures showing it off from all sides.

The documents published by TENAA give us our best look yet at what we're going to call the ROG Phone 5 for now (partly because you can actually see a number 5 written on the back of the handset).

It also looks as though we're getting a dot matrix display on the back of the Asus ROG Phone 5, similar to the one on the Lightning Armor case for the ROG Phone 3. These newly leaked images show the Asus ROG logo, but we're assuming that can be customized.

Apart from that embellishment on the back, not much seems to have changed in terms of the appearance of the ROG Phone compared to the 2020 edition. The SIM card slot looks to have a red cover, but that might be an exclusive for this particular edition of the phone, which seems to have been produced in partnership with Tencent Games.

Asus Rog phone 5 listed on TENAA certification.◾6.78 inches Amoled display◾6000mAh Battery (dual-cell, 3000×2)◾Android 11 pic.twitter.com/NjTjk8AzKOJanuary 30, 2021

The pictures line up neatly with some live shots we recently saw of the upcoming handset. It looks as though there could well be a customizable LED lighting strip to go along with the dot matrix array, all ready to give the phone a truly eye-catching aesthetic.

We've also seen a set of benchmarks appear online that we think are linked to the Asus ROG Phone 5, showing off its credentials in terms of power and performance. The phone should come carrying the Snapdragon 888 chip, the flagship chip of choice for top-end Android handsets this year.

Other bits of information we can glean from this regulatory filing include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Android 11 on board, and a hefty 6,000 mAh battery – that should be enough to provide plenty of juice for gaming sessions, and matches the capacity that was offered on the Asus ROG Phone 3.

As for that leap over the 4 straight to the 5, which is looking more and more likely, it's all because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China and Taiwan – and that's not something that Asus would want to get in the way of any potential sales.

Via XDA Developers