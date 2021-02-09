Asus ROG Phone 5 benchmark lists a whole lot of RAM

The Asus ROG Phone 5 (or ROG Phone 4 as it might be called) could land in the next few months, and being a gaming phone we’d expect it to land with a hefty helping of RAM, but an early benchmark suggested it might just have 8GB of the stuff. Now though, another benchmark has been spotted, this time with double that amount.

A Geekbench listing for an Asus phone with a model number associated with the ROG Phone 5 (and the same model number as the previous 8GB listing) this time lists 16GB of RAM.

That’s more what we’d expect from the handset, especially as the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with up to 16GB of RAM anyway – though there may well be an 8GB model of the ROG Phone 5 too.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Both listings also mention Android 11 and a Snapdragon 888 chipset, with the latest benchmark unsurprisingly recording higher scores than the previous one.

The single-core result here is 1,131, while the multi-core result is 3,729. That’s up from 1,081 and 3,584 respectively on the previous benchmark, so not a huge improvement, but one that might still be noticeable in use.

Of course, we’d take both of these early benchmarks with a pinch of salt. It’s possible that they’re fake, or referring to a different Asus phone, or simply won’t be representative of what the Asus ROG Phone 5 is ultimately capable of, since they’re presumably running on non-final hardware.

Still, elsewhere we’ve heard that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will have a 6.78-inch screen, a 6,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging, and a 64MP main camera, so from what we’ve heard so far it’s shaping up to be an impressive handset.

It’s unknown exactly when the Asus ROG Phone 5 will launch, but its predecessor the ROG Phone 3 landed in July 2020, so around July of this year is our best guess for now.

