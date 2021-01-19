Asus ROG Phone 4 release date, price, news and leaks

The Asus ROG Phone 4 will likely be the next gaming phone put out by Asus - though we're not totally sure it'll actually be called that. Check out our 'Name' section to find out why.

What isn't in doubt, though, is that Asus is working on another gaming phone, to follow up the Asus ROG Phone 3 from 2020. That was a great handset for mobile gamers, but it had a few small issues we'd like to see addressed.

Loads of leaks and rumors have sprung up around the Asus ROG Phone 4, even supposedly leaked launch posters of the handset, so it seems likely the phone could be shown off soon. We've collected everything important we've heard so far, and you can read about it all below.

After that, we've also collected a little wish-list of new features or changes for the ROG Phone 4, to make the handset an improvement on its predecessor.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Asus' next gaming-oriented smartphone

Asus' next gaming-oriented smartphone When is it out? Possibly around July 2020

Possibly around July 2020 How much will it cost? A lot

We haven't heard much in the way of release or pricing information for the Asus ROG Phone 4, which means we have to fall back on precedent for clues.

The ROG Phone 3 launched in July 2020, and given most phone companies follow yearly release patterns, it's natural to guess at July 2021 for a release date. That said, the ROG Phone 2 launched in September 2019, so the range doesn't have a clear release pattern.

So while our best guess for an Asus ROG Phone 4 release date is July 2021, it's a very, very rough guess.

Pricing information is even more vague, but Asus phones have often been the priciest gaming phones out there. The ROG Phone 3 launched at $999 (around £752 / AU$1,500), so perhaps we'll see something similar for the fourth-generation handset.

Asus ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5?

While 'Asus ROG Phone 4' is the natural name for the fourth-generation handset we're expecting, some rumors suggest it'll actually be the Asus ROG Phone 5.

The apparent reason is that in some regions, the number 'four' is considered unlucky, so the company might skip to five. There's precedent for this in smartphones, as the OnePlus 4 was skipped over, so we could see it happen.

For now, though, its just a rumor, so we'll have to wait and see if it's accurate.

News and leaks

If you know gaming phones, you know they often come decked out in RGB lights, and we've heard the Asus ROG Phone 4 is no exception. Judging by leaked photos, though, it could be relatively restrained in this regard.

More live shots of the ROG Phone 5 leaked on Weibo.#asus #rogphone5 pic.twitter.com/ppa7yieO1QJanuary 19, 2021

One leak suggests the phone will have a 64MP main camera, which matches its predecessor, but it's possible the device will have an upgraded sensor to take slightly better pictures.

Similar number, different spec; the charging speed will apparently be 65W, which is pretty fast, and a big jump over its predecessor's 30W. This will power up a battery that supposedly has a 6,000mAh capacity, which matches the ROG Phone 3, but trumps most other phones.

Most sources we've linked assume the phone will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the newest top-end processor from Qualcomm. Indeed, a mystery Asus phone has been spotted on a benchmarking site using that chipset.

Finally, a teaser from Asus suggests its next phone will have tiny bezels - this teaser also serves as official confirmation that the company's next gaming phone is on its way.

What we want to see

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was packed with top-end specs, and the leaks make the ROG Phone 4 or 5 sound the same. But a phone is more than just a series of parts, and there's more Asus could do to make its phone competitive and worth buying.

1. A lower price

Asus ROG Phones are the most premium gaming phones you can buy in terms of price, costing quite a bit more than rivals from Black Shark, Nubia and others.

Sure, this is partly because Asus goes all-out in the specs department for its phones, but even so they don't outstrip the rivals in any meaningful way, so ROG Phones aren't good value for money when you consider the competition.

If the Asus ROG Phone 4 cost less than its predecessor, it might be more worthy of your money, and a better buy.

2. The ability to use triggers with more games

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was one of several gaming phones to have haptic triggers on the side of the device (on top when gaming in landscape mode), so you can play games in the same way you'd hold a gaming controller.

However these AirTriggers, as they were called, only worked for certain games. Lots of our favorite mobile titles didn't let us use them, which ruined the experience for certain games.

We'd like the Asus ROG Phone 4 to have similar triggers, but with the ability to use them for all mobile games - if third-party gaming controllers let you map buttons, Asus' own games software should let you.

3. Faster charging

30W charging, as in the ROG Phone 3, is fine for if you're using your phone normally, but for a gaming phone you want faster powering so you can keep the battery high when you're playing games for long periods of time.

Therefore we'd like to see the ROG Phone 4 step up the charging a bit, as rumors suggest. 65W as has been rumored would be great, though it wouldn't match the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel's 90W.