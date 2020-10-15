Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC specs aren’t too demanding – but you may need an SSD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s PC specs have been revealed by Ubisoft, and the good news is the game isn’t too exacting on your rig, at least at the lower-end of the spectrum.
Ubisoft provided six different spec configurations from the bare minimum to run the game at 1080p with low graphics details, through to the requirements for 4K at ultra-high details.
- We show you how to build a PC
- These are the best gaming monitors
- Best PC games: the must-play titles you don’t want to miss
At the bare minimum, you can get away with just an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 graphics card. Higher up the scale, things do get (relatively) more demanding – 1440p at 60 fps requires an RTX 2080 Super (or RX 5700 XT on the AMD side).
Interestingly, the top-level 4K spec wants an RTX 2080 from Nvidia owners, a slight step down from 1440p – but that’s for running at 30 fps (something of an odd target to look at for those enthusiasts wanting to experience the game at 4K ultra).
Ubisoft also released an extensive video going into more detail about the specs and the features of the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which you can check out below.
PC gamers will be able to benefit from tweaking some 120 settings, as well as having an uncapped frame rate, and an in-game benchmarking system (with some depth in terms of analytics) to help find the right detail levels.
The recommended settings (at 1080p, albeit 30 fps) call for a GTX 1060 or RX 570, which again is reasonable, although do note one thing here – as we’ve seen with a few games of late, the recommended spec calls for an SSD. Indeed, while you can get away with a hard drive on the minimum spec, an SSD is still recommended, strictly speaking – albeit in brackets.
This should be no real surprise, though, given the next-gen consoles major focus on blazing fast NVMe SSDs.
Anyhow, here are those specs in full.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla system requirements
Minimum | Low Setting | 1080p | 30 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460
- RAM: 8GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380
- Storage: 50GB HDD (SSD recommended)
Recommended | High Setting | 1080p | 30 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790
- RAM: 8GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570
- Storage: 50GB SSD
Recommended | High Setting | 1080p | 60 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 / Intel Core i7-6700
- RAM: 8GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64
- Storage: 50GB SSD
2K| Very High Setting | 1440p | 30 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-7700
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Vega 56
- Storage: 50GB SSD
2K| Very High Setting | 1440p | 60 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700K
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or AMD RX 5700 XT
- Storage: 50GB SSD
4K| Ultra High Setting | 2160p | 30 fps
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD RX 5700 XT
- Storage: 50GB SSD
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due out on November 10, and will be free for those who buy an eligible AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU.
- Check out all the best multiplayer PC games