Apple's next Macbook Pro could feature the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series

If rumours are to be believed, Apple is all set to become the first company to use the yet-unannounced AMD RX 6700 series of graphics cards.

As we’ve reported earlier, the graphics hardware major is all set to launch its Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700, which are based on the RDNA 2 architecture, also known as Big Navi.

It’s now come to our attention that AMD has partnered with Apple to deliver exclusive mobile versions of these graphics cards for their upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

New chips for new Macbooks

Apple is in the habit of sourcing hardware from its partners exclusively for use on its machines. For instance, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro is the only laptop that uses the Radeon Pro 5600M. So it really wouldn’t be uncharacteristic for the company to use the Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT for its upcoming laptops.

What makes the report even more exciting though is that it follows another unconfirmed detail about the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Our sister publication, Laptop Mag recently got wind of some details about the rumoured machines, that will reportedly be powered by a powerful new M1X chip.

It’s being reported that AMD will unveil the desktop variants of the new Big Navi cards around January 2021. With the new M1X-powered 16-inch MacBooks not expected before mid-2021, it should give the companies enough time to homogenize the cards for the mobile chasis.

Via: Notebook Check