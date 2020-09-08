Apple's new 27-inch iMac is available in SA

If you have been wanting to get your hands on the new 27-inch iMac, you're in luck. South African Apple loyalists are now able to purchase the new device from the iStore.

The new iMac boasts a Retina 5K display. What's more is that there is a nano-textured glass panel that when in a bright environment, can improve viewing quality.

Buyers are also able to choose between a model that has a 6-core Intel Core i5 processor or an 8-core Core i7 chip. Both the Core i5s are equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro 5300 graphics as well as 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

The Core i7 is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500XT graphics.

Pricing

If you're looking to purchase one of the new iMac offerings, you're in for a hefty price tag.

265GB SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 Radeon Pro 5300: R39,999

512 GB SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 Radeon Pro 5300: R46,999

512 GB SS, Intel Core i7 processort, 8GB DDR4 Radeon Pro 5500XT: R53,999