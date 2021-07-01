Apple's first OLED iPad to be out next year - Two more models to release in 2023

There have been a few reports that Apple is preparing models of iPads with OLED screens. And now, a South Korean news site, The Elec, which is generally spot on with its screen display reports, says Apple is planning to release its first OLED iPad in 2022, while the iPad Pro range will get the new screens by 2023.

The ‌iPad‌ claimed to release next year will have a 10.8-inch screen size, which suggests that this may be the 5th generation iPad Air.

And for 2023, Apple is planning to launch an 11-inch OLED iPad and a 12.9-inch OLED iPad, the report claimed. These are typically the screen sizes of iPad Pro line.

The Elec said iPad‌ OLED display panel will stack organic material and inorganic material in alternative layers to protect the organic material from water and oxygen.

As it happens, Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of these OLED panels, the report claimed.

Different OLED structures for different iPad models

Apple is also said to be mulling different OLED structures for the iPad launching next year and the ones to be released in 2023.

The iPad set for release next year is expected to use rigid OLED and thin-film encapsulation (TFE). Rigid OLED usually uses glass substrates and glass encapsulation.

The iPads for 2023 may use flexible OLED over rigid OLED. Flexible OLED is costlier to rigid OLED, however it offers more design freedom and the bezels can be made thinner. Apple uses flexible OLED for its iPhones. Apple may also put to use LTPO technology that allows ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, a feature currently exclusive to the iPad Pro.

Apple is said to be going for the manufacture of rigid OLED iPad Air first because production of flexible OLED is still not commensurate with its needs.

