Apple warns against putting your iPhone 12 near some medical devices

In an updated support document, Apple has warned users with the iPhone 12 to make sure it doesn't come too close to their pacemakers, defibrillators and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios.

This is because of the installment of MagSafe magnets which work in conjunction with specific Apple accessories.

While Apple has tried to reassure users that although the phones have more magnets, they are not less safe than the previous iterations of the iPhone, it has also expanded on some safety precautions that those with these medical devices need to take.

This includes keeping the phone and MagSafe accessories at a safe distance from the device, at around 15 cm apart or 30cm if wirelessly charging.

Apple urged those with these devices to speak to their physician or the device manufacturer about the concern as well. They explained that these experts would have a better idea of the specific concerns relating to a specific device.