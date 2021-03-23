Apple TV Plus on Roku: How to get it and start watching now

With so much TV and film content being made for streaming services, it’s no surprise that Apple has joined the trend. Its premium video on demand service, Apple TV Plus, features exclusive movies and series.

Apple TV Plus can be accessed through the Apple TV app on a range of devices, including those produced by Roku. If you’re not sure how to access Apple TV Plus on Roku, our guide will help you out.

Is Apple TV Plus on Roku yet?

In October 2019, the Apple TV app was added to most Roku devices. Through this app, you can buy or rent a range of films and series and access Apple TV Plus if you have a subscription. You can sign up to Apple TV Plus simply by visiting its website.

However, some older Roku devices aren’t compatible with the Apple TV app. To check whether yours is, go to the home screen of your Roku device and select Settings > System > About. Here, you’ll see the model number. If it matches one of the below model numbers, then Apple TV is supported.

Roku TV 7000X, C000X, 8000X, A000X, 6000X

Roku Streambar 9102X

Roku Smart Soundbar 9101X

Roku Smart Soundbar 9100X

Roku Express 3900X, 3930X

Roku Express+ 3910X, 3931X

Roku HD 3932X

Roku Streaming Stick 3600X, 3800X

Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810X, 3811X

Roku Premiere 3920X, 4620X

Roku Premiere+ 3921X, 4630X

Roku Ultra 4640X, 4660X, 4661X, 4670X, 4800X

Roku Ultra LT 4662X

Roku 2 4205X, 4210X

Roku 3 4200X, 4230X

How to install Apple TV Plus on Roku

It takes only a few simple steps to set up Apple TV Plus on your Roku device. First, press the Home button on the Roku remote. Select Streaming Channels to open the Channel Store, then select Search Channels. Begin typing Apple TV Plus. Once you see Apple TV Plus in the search results, click on it and select Add Channel.

After the app is installed, you can select it on the list of installed channels on your home screen.

The next step is to log into your Apple ID. You can either enter your credentials with the Roku remote or sign in using a mobile device. With this second option, you are given either a QR code to scan with your phone’s camera or an alphanumeric code to type into activate.apple.com.

If you don’t already have an Apple account, you’ll be given the opportunity to set one up at this point. This likely also means you won't have an Apple TV Plus account, so make sure you visit the Apple TV Plus website to get your subscription.

Within the Apple TV app, there’s a tab on the top bar for Apple TV Plus, which shows you all the content that you can access with your Apple TV Plus subscription. Most of the content on the other tabs is not part of Apple TV Plus and costs extra to buy or rent.

What can I watch on Apple TV Plus with Roku?

Want to know what some of the best Apple TV shows are? One highlight of Apple TV Plus is drama series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the hosts of a breakfast news program.

If you prefer comedy, try Ted Lasso, in which Jason Sudeikis plays a college football coach who moves to Britain when he gets a high-profile job in soccer, a sport that he knows little about.

There are also a few movies worth highlighting, including Greyhound, a WWII story starring Tom Hanks as a US navy commander, and Wolfwalkers, a charming family-friendly animated movie based on Irish folklore

What other streaming services are available on Roku?

If Apple TV Plus on Roku isn’t enough for you, you might want to look at the other streaming services available on Roku, including:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Disney Plus

YouTube

HBO Max

Mubi

Hulu

Vudu

Peacock

Crunchyroll

What other devices can I watch Apple TV Plus on?

If you don’t have a Roku but want to watch Apple TV Plus, there are several other devices that you can access it on, including Apple TV Plus on Chromecast. You can also get Apple TV Plus on PS4 and other gaming consoles including PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Other devices include Amazon Fire TV and Fire Sticks, iPhone and iPads, Mac and via web browsers on your device.