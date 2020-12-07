Apple to fix iPhone 11's with screen problem

If you're an iPhone 11 user who has been having problems with your display, you're finally in luck. Apple has decided to replace devices affected by a touch-screen fault.

The company explained in an announcement that a small number of iPhone 11s have a glitch where the display module just stops responding.

Apple has determined that the issue is with phones that were produced between November 2019 and May 2020.

Those that have been experiencing this problem will be able to check whether they are eligible for the fix by inputting their serial number on Apple's website. If their phone matches the time period determined by Apple, they will be considered for the fix.

In South Africa, we don't have Apple stores but rather Authorised Service Providers, mainly the iStore. Those with the iPhone 11 exhibiting this problem can take theirs to the iStore for the free fix.

If you have already had this issue fixed and paid for the service, Apple has said they will consider you for a refund.