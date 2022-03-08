Apple Studio Display is real - here's everything we know

Apple announced its latest display at its March event, the Studio Display, which offers a new option for creative pros and home users alike.

The 27-inch 5K display, which is meant to pair with the new Mac Studio but can also be used for any Mac device, starts at a pricey $1,599 (£1,499 / AU$2,499) – but at least this one comes with a stand (and it's even configurable, at least in the US).

The display comes with an A13 Bionic chip inside, a built in 12MP ultrawide camera from the iPad (with Center Stage support), P3 color gamut coverage with 10-bit color depth, 600-nit brightness, a three-mic array built in, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio support.

In many ways, this is almost like they took the iPad Pro and made it a 27-inch display and pushed its specs up to 11, including a 5K resolution with 448 pixels per inch density that is pretty much as dense as you can get and still be perceivable by the human eye.

The monitor comes with three 10GB USB Type-C ports and a Thunderbolt port that can carry 96W of power, more than enough to fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

You also have the option of getting the display in the standard anti-reflective coating or with a nano-texture glass option, with the latter bumping the price up to $1,899 (£1,749 / AU$2,999).

In the US, you have an option of going with the tilt-adjustable stand or VESA wall-mount for the same starting price depending on the type of glass you get with the display, or getting a stand that both tilts and offers height adjustment for an additional $300 / £400 / AU$600.

You can preorder the Studio Display now and it will be otherwise available for purchase starting on March 18, 2022.