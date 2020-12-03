Apple reveals top 2020 apps: Here's how much they cost in South Africa

Apple released its list of App Store Best of 2020. These 15 apps were recognised by the company for their assistance in making life easier in one of the toughest years on record.

For this year's selection, Apple considered the apps that helped make life easier as well as those that enabled people to stay healthy and connected. Their high quality, creative design and innovative tech were also considered.

Much like most apps that are worth their salt, many of these cost money. Whether you're paying for the whole download or a subscription, here are the best apps for 2020 and how much they cost.

iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella

Wakeout helps you keep active in short bursts throughout the day.

It's free to download, with a 7-day trial, followed by a monthly plan. Although there are different tiers, the full access comes in at $4,99 (around R77).

iPad App of the Year: Zoom

Zoom is something most are already familiar with. It's free to download to your iPad and there is a free version with a 40-minute call cap.

If you're wanting to upgrade, the first level subscription comes in at $149 (around R2,300).

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits

Fantastical is a calendar app that has been hailed as the best calendar app on the market for its fully integrated and easy use.

It's free to download with a two-week free trial before being required to upgrade to the premium at $4.99 (around R77).

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+

Disney+ is the latest streaming service on offer, featuring all the Disney you can handle. Unfortunately it isn't available in South Africa yet so there is no local pricing.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel

Endel creates soundscapes to give your mind and body what it needs to achieve total immersion in any task. Whether it's going to sleep, working or taking a break, there's a soundscape for your activity.

Endel is free to download and has a 7-day free trial before you're required to subscribe. A 1 month subscription comes in at $5,99 (around R92).

iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo

Players are put into the world of Teyvat, to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Search across this vast landscape building your team and taking on tasks.

The game is free to download and play but as expected there are in-game purchases that can be avoided but diminish game play.

iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games

Set in the world of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is the strategy card game where skill, creativity and cleverness determine your success.

As with other games, it's free to download and requires in-app purchases to help along with the game.

Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM

Death, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table. Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation in this hardcore, award-winning game.

The game costs €28,99 (around R539) to download and play.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Long Hat House

Styled like a classic 2D console game, players face different levels as they help the world of Salt come back from the brink of collapse. Full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike.

The game is $2,99 (around R49) to download and play.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7

This fun little game has you playing and living the life of a Sasquatch. There are thousands of things to do including sneaking around campsites, fishing, eating and cooking sausage on an engine block.

The game is free to play for a trial, although no price is given before you enter the game.