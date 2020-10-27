Apple may have leaked a secret MacBook Pro 2020

We’ve been aware that Apple is planning on releasing a new type of Mac in 2020, with rumors and leaks suggesting a 12-inch Mac powered by its own Silicon is on the horizon. However, the latest Boot Camp Windows driver update makes a specific reference to a 16-inch 2020 MacBook Pro instead.

Little and Large?

Boot Camp 6.1.13 (the utility used to run Windows on a Mac) has been released, and while this update wouldn’t be particularly remarkable, a section of the update directly mentions a 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro, a model that doesn’t currently exist.

The update notes were noticed by MacRumors readers, who suggested that it could potentially be a mistake.

It’s worth noting that Apple is clearly making a distinction there for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated in 2020, so while it would be understandable for errors to be included in the update, the rest of the information mentioned is correct.

Apple is rumored to unveil its first Mac with Apple Silicon at an event on November 17 2020. Despite leaks suggesting that it would be a smaller 12-inch notebook that could be the first to get Apple's new processor, it's possible that other Macs will get an Apple Silicon overhaul too. Either way, we’re excited to see how these new processors will fare against the previous generation of Intel-powered laptops.