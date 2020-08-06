The most pointless Apple accessory is now cheaper than ever

OWC has started preliminary sales of its first wheels kit designed for Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro workstation. The OWC Rover Pro wheels match design of the system and feature rubber tires to minimize noise and avoid damaging floors or tables.

Perhaps, most importantly, is that they cost a fraction of what Apple charges for its Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit.

OWC's wheels are made of highly polished stainless steel to match design of the 2019 Mac Pro chassis and feature housings with 360-degree articulating wheels. The wheel discs are outfitted with non-marring soft rubber treads to protect tables and floors as well as to reduce noise. According to OWC, it takes about two minutes to install its Rover Pro wheels.

Unlike Apple’s own Mac Pro wheels, OWC’s Rover Pro unit comes with stops to keep the workstation in place. OWC calls its stops mechanism ‘wheels on, wheels off’ design and says it is patent pending.

Mac Pro on the move

Being aimed at demanding workloads in various industries, Mac Pro sometimes needs to be mobile and move from one room to another room or across a studio. By default, 2019 Mac Pro comes with feet, but Apple can also install wheels instead of feet for $400 when you order from the factory. The company also sells its Mac Pro Wheels Kit as an aftermarket option at a whopping MSRP of $699.

By contrast, OWC’s Rover Pro are priced at $249/€249 and if you preorder now, you can get them for $199/€249. OWC will ship the wheels kit this September

“The OWC Rover Pro Wheels Kit is one of the most creative accessories we’ve been able to develop for the 2019 Mac Pro, this is fun with a purpose,” said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor. “Even going beyond the alternative wheel offerings, we are proud to have this made in the USA design to offer our customers another option, one that saves money, is designed for quick and easy installation, and complements their machine. At OWC, we’ve always been about helping our customers get the most out of whatever machine they are using, inside and out, and for us this is a logical continuation of that mandate.”

