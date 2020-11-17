Apple Mac Mini South Africa: Pricing, availability

Pre-orders of the new Apple Mac Mini have opened in South Africa through the iStore.

The recently revealed computer is the first to feature Apple's own M1 chipset which it claims will make it the fastest Apple Mac ever produced.

It has an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, which pushes faster processing times and graphics performance.

The big selling point is that all this power is packed into its smaller body, making it more portable and less intrusive on a desk. Older Mac's were either pretty standard size or frustratingly large, depending on the model.

The Mac Mini doesn't skimp on connectivity though just because of its size. It has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A, an HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headphone jack included.

It also boasts better thermal technology to ensure it stays cool and quiet.

Pricing and availability

While still only available for pre-order, with no release date in sight, there are two size options when it comes to the Mac Mini.

The 256GB configuration is priced at R13,999, while the 512GB unit is priced at R17,999.