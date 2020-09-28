Apple iPad 8 South Africa: Pre-order, pricing

The Apple iPad 8 was unveiled as part of the company's big launch earlier this month. South Africans can now secure their new iPad with a pre-order through the iStore.

Although the tablet market has recently been inundated with stiff competition for Apple, which has held the title for best tablet for a while, the iPad 8 keeps the company slightly ahead of the pack when it comes to processing power.

Specs

The most admirable feature of the new iPad is its improved chipset. The upgrade to the A12 Bionic chip is meant to make this tablet more powerful, and therefore more useful, especially for creatives who use heavy duty programmes.

Apple has promised that the upgraded chip will deliver 40% faster CPU and twice the graphics of its older predecessor.

The screen offers a 10.2-inch display and all-day battery life so you never run out mid-Netflix binge or while busy on a project.

It also has 8MP and 1.2MP cameras on the rear and front of the device, although taking photos with an iPad is still the domain of moms, mostly.

Storage comes in two sizes, the 32GB and 128GB, in the classic Silver, Space Grey and now Gold.

Prices

As expected, both models don't come cheap but are not nearly as expensive as the iPad Pro.

The 32GB Wi-Fi only model is selling at R6,999 while the 128GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model is priced at R11,499.