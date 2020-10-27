Apple app prices increase in South Africa

South African iPhone users should prepare for higher rates on apps as Apple plans to raise prices.

The company announced that it will be increasing app store prices for Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia, India and South Africa.

The announcement was made through the App Developer website, with developers being alerted to the updated price tier charts to reflect the changes in the prices of their apps.

On a quick glance over the updated prices, the leap isn't too big with an increase in R2 for the first paid-for tier on the App store with the tier moving from R17,99 to R19,99 per month for these apps.

Those who already have subscriptions don't have to worry though as Apple has excluded auto-renewal subscription.

The reason Apple gave for these changes were either new or changed taxes and a change in foreign exchange rates. In the case of South Africa, it appears that the exchange rate against the dollar is to blame.

This is not a big surprise as South Africans have watched the Rand slip against the dollar for some time, likely resulting in this change.