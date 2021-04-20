Apple AirTags revealed as Tile-like trackers that use iPhones to find your devices

Apple AirTags are real, and have officially been unveiled at the Spring Loaded Apple Event alongside a host of other products.

AirTags look to work just like they were rumored to: clip them to an object and you can use the Find My network of Apple devices with U1 chips (like the iPhone 12 range) – yours and those of strangers – to track your items. That alone gives AirTags a leg up on Tile trackers, which have dominated the niche for years.

You can pick up AirTags with the signature Apple logo or get your own custom symbol or emoji engraved on it.

(Image credit: Apple)

AirTags are $29 apiece or $99 for a four-pack, with preorders starting Friday, April 23 and go on sale Friday, April 30.