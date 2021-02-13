Apple AirTags and a new iPad Pro tipped to launch in March

It looks like being another very busy year for Apple on the hardware front, and some new information from one of the most well-known tipsters in the business gives us some indication about what's coming over the next few months.

Seasoned leaker Jon Prosser has taken to Twitter to predict that the long-awaited Apple AirTags will finally see the light of day in March – there are apparently now no further delays to the product that we thought might appear last November.

These little tracking tags are going to work much like the Tile products currently on the market, and like the Galaxy SmartTags that Samsung recently launched. They'll help you locate your lost gadgets and other stuff, essentially.

Prosser also dropped a hint that a couple of products will be unveiled alongside the Apple AirTags in March, which probably wouldn't justify a launch event of their own. Last March Apple announced a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook Air, though it didn't host an event.

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞February 12, 2021

Follow-up tweets from Prosser suggest that an iPad Pro refresh is once again scheduled for March, based on what he's heard – we have previously covered plenty of rumors about what the iPad Pro 2021 might bring with it, and a March launch has already been mooted.

The final nugget of info from this particular Twitter thread is that Touch ID is still going to make a return to the flagship iPhones this year. Again, that's something that has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months, with quite a few sources predicting that the iPhone 13 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded in its display.

New iPhones are scheduled to make their debut in September as usual, but Apple should have quite a few gadgets to share before then – including the Apple AirTags and refreshed iPad Pro tablets, if Prosser's sources end up being correct about what's in store.

We're also patiently awaiting the arrival of the Apple Glasses, which are said to focus on augmented reality applications that blend the physical and digital worlds. However, it's unlikely that the smart specs will arrive before 2022.