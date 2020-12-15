Apple AirPods Max support comes to MacBooks with macOS Big Sur 11.1

Apple has released the first major update to its latest operating system, macOS Big Sur 11.1, bringing support for the company’s new AirPods Max headphones, along with several other new features.

MacBook and Mac users running macOS Big Sur 11.1 can now hook up their AirPods Max over-ear headphones and enjoy features such as adaptive EQ, which adapts the sound quality of the AirPods Max in real time to “the personal fit of ear cushions”, according to Apple.

There’s also support for Active Noise Cancellation, which blocks out environmental noise, as well as a ‘transparency’ mode that does the opposite – it allows you to hear the environment around you. Apple is also promising spatial audio with “dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience”.

Other features

While AirPods Max support is the headline new feature, Apple has included other enhancements and fixes that means macOS Big Sur 11.1 is an update all Mac users should download.

A new Apple TV+ tab has been included in the Apple TV app for easily finding Apple original shows and movies , like The Morning Show. Searching the Apple TV app has also been improved.

Apple News widgets are now available in the Notification Center, so you don’t miss out on breaking news, and new privacy information in the App Store should give people more information about the app’s privacy practises before they download.

The Photos app now supports Apple ProRAW photos (used by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max for more control over the photos you take), and Maps now shows air quality information.

One of the best things about the new MacBooks that run on Apple’s M1 chip, like the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) – our current pick for the best laptop in the world – is that they can run iPhone and iPad apps, and macOS Big Sur 11.1 brings new window options for these apps, so you can now switch between landscape and portrait orientations, or use the app full screen.

How to download macOS Big Sur 11.1

This update also brings a number of bug fixes and improvements, so it’s definitely worth updating. If you’re already running Big Sur, you can update by opening up System Preferences. Click on ‘Software Update’ and you should see the 11.1 update waiting for you.

If you’ve not installed Big Sur on your Mac or MacBook yet, check out our full guide to downloading and installing macOS Big Sur to get started.

