Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may land later this month at new Unpacked event

Update: A Slovakian mobile network has now listed the Galaxy S20 FE, complete with images and specs. Full details can be found below.

Looks like Samsung isn't done with hardware announcements for this year. We've already had two Unpacked events since August – one for the announcement of the Note 20 range and another for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the start of September – and now an additional event has been scheduled for September 23.

Samsung's US website says this Unpacked event is for "every fan", which makes us wonder if the leaks and rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite – also potentially called the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) – are indeed true.

It isn't entirely clear whether the Lite and FE names are for the same device or if they're supposed to be two different models, but both names have been bandied around in official material and spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter users.

They could also be regional branding for the same device as Samsung Australia's website makes no mention of 'fans'; instead there's a cryptic teaser that only says "something's coming" (at midnight, September 24, Australian East Coast time).

Whatever the case may be, the S20 Lite or the S20 Fan Edition, there have been specs of a new Samsung handset leaking for a while now. Most recently the phone has been listed by Orange Slovakia - a Slovakian mobile network.

The images there seemingly come from earlier leaks, so we'd take this whole listing with a pinch of salt, but it includes mention of a 6.5-inch 1440 x 3200 display, a triple-lens camera with 12MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, a 4,500mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM.

The listing states that the Galaxy S20 FE comes in blue or white, and costs €699 (roughly $830 / £645 / AU$1,140).

But parts of this is at odds with previous reports, which state that while it will apparently retain some of the main features of the S20 range – like a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 865 processor – the screen will supposedly be restricted to 1080p resolution to keep costs down.

So we're not sure about some things, but the countdown has begun and we're not too far away from finding out what the latest Samsung Unpacked event is all about.

Via Roland Quandt