Anker's latest cheap wireless earbuds boast noise-cancelling smarts on a budget

If you're looking for a pair of budget wireless earbuds that don't skimp on the specs, the latest buds from Anker might be right up your street.

The Anker Soundcore Life P3 cost just $79.99 / £79.99 (about AU$100), but come with active noise cancellation, long battery life, and an IPX5 water resistance rating.

They'll be available to buy from mid-July, but you can preorder them between June 10 and July 5 from the Soundcore website in the US and the UK. Australian pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

Impressive specs

Coming in five different colors, the new earbuds pick up where the Soundcore Life P2 left off – which we awarded four out five stars in our review, thanks to their comfy fit, enjoyable sound, and ease of use.

The new model has been updated with active noise cancellation, with Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor settings that allow you to customize how much external sound you want to pass through the buds.

The Soundcore Life P3 also come with two transparency modes, which Anker says will enhance the sound of your environment, including voices, without you having to remove your earbuds.

Inside the earbuds are 11m drivers, which the company claims will deliver an "accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies" – and if they sound anything like their predecessors, you can expect a wide soundstage with punchy bass frequencies.

Looking a little like a colorful version of the Apple AirPods Pro, the Soundcore Life P3 come with customizable touch controls, which allow you to play / pause your music, skip to the next track, and adjust the volume.

Meanwhile, an IPX5 water resistance rating means you can use these buds for working out without needing to worry about a little sweat or rain breaking them.

The claimed battery life is impressive, too. Anker says that you'll get seven hours from the earbuds with ANC off, dropping to six hours with ANC on. The wireless charging case provides an additional 30 hours (ANC on) / 35 hours (ANC off), while a fast charging feature means a quick 10-minute charge will give you two hours of playback.

According to Anker, the new noise-cancelling earbuds will launch with Siri compatibility, with other voice assistants coming "in the future".

That all makes for a rather impressive spec sheet, particularly when you consider how cheap the Soundcore Life P3 are compared to competing models like the AirPods Pro and the new Sony WF-1000XM4. Here's hoping they live up to the claims – as they could be a contender for the best budget wireless earbuds of 2021.