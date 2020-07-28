American sports arrive on South Africa's screens

South African sport fanatics will be able to delve into the world of US sports as MultiChoice will be bringing everything from the NBA to the NFL to South African screens.

This addition is part of a new deal signed by The Walt Disney Africa Company and MultiChoice Group (MCG) will see popular premiere American leagues available on two dedicated 24-hour channels.

What to expect

The National Basketball Association (NBA),

National Football League (NFL),

National Hockey League (NHL)

Major League Baseball (MLB),

English Football League (EFL),

Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL),

Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS),

West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and

Featured boxing tournaments and events via ESPN & ESPN2.

DStv customers will be excited to learn about the return of the NBA bio-bubble from 31 July. Viewers will get an inside look at LeBron James and the LA

Lakers as they renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic

take on the Brooklyn Nets.

From 29 July, the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season will be center stage. Fixtures such as the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies (29 July), and a stunning triple header for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees from 1-3 August.

Broadcasting details

For broadcast details go to http://africa.espn.com or follow @ESPNAfrica or local listings.