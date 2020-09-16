AMD teases high-performance CPU and GPU hardware for CES 2021

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote speech at next year’s digital-only CES, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced.

Su, who also gave a speech at this year's CES, will give a keynote "the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including new high-performance computing and graphics solutions."

While this suggests we’ll see some CPU and GPU news, it’s not yet clear what AMD has in store for the January tech show - especially since the company is holding an event of its own next month. This event, which is taking place virtually on October 28, is expected to see the launch of AMD's long-awaited RDNA 2-based Big Navi graphics cards and and Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 desktop processors.

However, according to a recently-leaked AMD product roadmap, Team Red has a number of products planned for 2021. This includes Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs that might be AMD's final chip to feature on the AM4 socket, and new 7nm processors codenamed ‘Van Gogh’ which could be the first AMD APUs to feature baked-in Navi graphics.

Both are tipped to launch in early 2021, so they could make an appearance during Su’s virtual CES conference.

“AMD technology is at the heart of some of today’s most popular consumer products and services. As we push the envelope on performance, we expand what is possible in personal computing, gaming and online services and experiences," said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD.

"I look forward to sharing exciting new technology developments at CES 2021, and what it will mean to the way we live, work, learn and play."

Lisa Su joins Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, who has also been announced as a CES 2021 keynote speaker.