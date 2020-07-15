AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G could get close to Ryzen 7 3800XT performance with a cheaper price tag

AMD’s Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, the rumored incoming APU from the Renoir family, might just pull off performance levels which are close to the recently released Ryzen 7 3800XT processor, at least if a leaked benchmark is anything to go by.

Assuming this is a genuine leak, and obviously we always have to be rather careful in that respect, the SiSoftware benchmark highlighted by Tum_Apisak on Twitter is quite an eye-opener.

As you can see, when it comes to the SiSoftware processor arithmetic score, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G manages to hit 303.90 GOPS, compared to the Ryzen 7 3800XT which scores around the 300 GOPS mark.

In terms of the processor multimedia score, the 4750G records 964 Mpix/s, compared to around the 900 mark in a few 3800XT results picked out by Tum_Apisak (937 Mpix/s is the fastest result shown for the XT chip).

Now, bear in mind that the price of the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (or indeed its existence) is not confirmed, but it’ll surely be a good deal cheaper than the 3800XT, even if the pricing rumor we’ve recently heard indicates that it might not be quite as affordable as expected (there’s every chance those are early placeholder prices, though).

And of course what you get with the 8-core APU is integrated graphics, as well as a much more power-efficient chip (using 65W, compared to 105W for the 3800XT).

So it would seem that the 4750G is shaping up to be a very strong launch, then, but before we get carried away, there a few things to remember here.

Caveat corner

This is only one benchmark (and a leaked one, the veracity of which is unproven), and so it only represents a small piece of the performance puzzle. We’ll need a full range of tests when the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (presumably) emerges before we can really compare and contrast with existing Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs.

Besides, SiSoftware is likely a favorable benchmark for the Renoir APU here, and other elements of the 3800XT – the faster boost speed, and much greater amount of L3 cache – will likely make much more of an impact when it comes to the likes of, say, gaming benchmarks.

Of course, we don’t even know the specs of the 4750G, but rumor (and this freshly spilled benchmark) has it that it’ll run with a 4.4GHz boost clock (compared to 4.7GHz for the 3800XT) and 3.7GHz base clock.

As Tom’s Hardware, which spotted the leak, points out, it may also be the case that the monothlic design for the 4750G may be better suited to this particular benchmark, compared to the chiplet design employed with the 3800XT.

Even so, this is an exciting glimpse of the potential performance on offer with Renoir, and we have seen a previous leak which indicates that the Ryzen 7 4700G keeps pace with the Ryzen 7 3800X in Cinebench, too.

The long and short of it is we’d be foolish to jump to any conclusions yet, but nevertheless, Renoir APUs seem to be shaping up nicely from the nuggets we’ve had down the CPU grapevine thus far. These chips are expected to launch imminently, so it shouldn’t be long before we get to find out the truth of the matter anyway.