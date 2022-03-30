AMD Ryzen 7 5700X leak suggests great value for mid-range CPU buyers

AMD’s inbound Ryzen 7 5700X might just be the most tempting purchase of all the new CPUs that Team Red unveiled recently, positioned as a sterling mid-range option, and apparently offering the same performance as the current 5800X, more or less – just at a considerably cheaper price tag.

We’ll come back to pricing, as there’s a bit more to that than meets the eye at first glance, but the crux of the matter here is some leaked benchmarks that show the new 5700X performing almost on a par with the 5800X.

As Wccftech reports, Geekbench results have been unearthed by Benchleaks showing the 5700X hitting a single-core score of 1,645 and multi-core of 10,196 (and also another entry showing 1,634 and 10,179 respectively). That’s only around 5% slower than the 5800X (though Wccftech’s comparative stats peg it even closer than that).

Now, it shouldn’t be a massive surprise to see that the 5700X is pretty close on the heels of the 5800X, because the spec of both chips is very similar.

The slight differences between these two 8-core CPUs is that the base clock of the 5700X is 3.4GHz rather than 3.8GHz, although boost speeds are much closer with the 5700X only being 100MHz slower (at 4.6GHz). The TDP of the new processor is markedly lower at 65W versus 105W, though (giving the 5700X the edge on the efficiency front).

What’s really eye-opening is the pricing here, though, with the recommended price of the existing 5800X being set at $449 (around £340, AU$600), whereas the 5700X weighs in at a third less than that, namely $299 (around £230, AU$400).

Analysis: Pricing gap won’t be that large in reality – but it’ll still be compelling

While the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has been grabbing all the attention and headlines – with its new 3D V-cache tech – since AMD unveiled its new bunch of CPUs to debut throughout April, this just shows that the 5700X could be the one to watch in terms of ramping up mid-range PCs and shifting more units.

However, there are caveats, and of course we can’t put too much stock in a couple of leaked benchmarks. Also, the 5800X is still a touch faster here, and the difference in cost isn’t quite as stark as the recommended price tags make out.

That’s because the 5800X isn’t selling at MSRP anymore, as you might imagine – US retailers have knocked around 20% off the chip at this point, so it’s attainable for around the $360 mark (about £275, AU$480) right now. And the 5700X will, of course, launch at its MSRP to begin with, and as that’s $299 (around £230, AU$400), that isn’t quite such a drop downwards.

Even so, it’ll still be the best part of 20% cheaper than the 5800X, and as such it’s going to represent a tempting option for those looking for a powerful yet affordable Ryzen chip for their new PC (or to upgrade a current rig). Don’t forget that AMD also has some very tasty-looking silicon emerging at the budget end of the spectrum which will be a crucial part of these fresh Ryzen offerings for next month, too.