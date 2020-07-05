AMD Ryzen 7 4700G could match Ryzen 7 3800X performance while using way less power

AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700G, the rumored to soon be incoming ‘Renoir’ APU, has had a benchmark leaked which allegedly uses the final production version of the chip – and it keeps pace with the Ryzen 7 3800X while using a lot less power.

As we’ve seen in previous rumors, this is an 8-core model (with 16-threads) with a base clock of 3.6GHz (we even got a purported glimpse of the chip a couple of months back).

The latest spillage highlighted by Wccftech comes from ITCooker (via Xfastest HK unit), and as mentioned is reportedly a benchmark of the finished version of the Ryzen 7 4700G (which is the first AMD desktop APU to carry the Ryzen 7 branding).

In Cinebench R20 multi-core the 4700G managed to achieve a CPU score of 5,102 and in Cinebench R15 the CPU hit 2,168 points. Comparing to the existing Ryzen 7 3800X processor, that model scores about 5,000 and 2,100 in those benchmarks respectively, so the performance levels are roughly equal here.

(Image credit: ITCooker / Wccftech)

Power-efficient

Of course, we do have to bear in mind that this is just a single benchmark – and a leak which we can’t be sure is genuine – but bearing these caveats in mind, this definitely looks to be an impressive performance considering that the 4700G runs with a 65W TDP, compared to the 95W power consumption of the 3800X (almost 50% more).

We heard back in May that it shouldn’t be long before Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs are on shelves, and indeed the latest from the CPU grapevine is that they will launch in the coming month.

Only then will we be able to be sure of the performance levels offered by these chips, when we get them in for testing.