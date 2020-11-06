AMD Ryzen 5000 South African prices released

If you've been waiting for the pricing of the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, they have finally arrived in South Africa.

Evetech has put out it's prices for the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X.

Built on the 7nm+ process and based off of the AMD’s Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture, which enables these processors to offer the best single-threaded and gaming performance of any chips.

This new generation of processor has a significant architectural upgrade of all the Zen processors, with key improvements to maximum boost frequency, higher instruction per clock (IPC), lower latency, new core layout and new cache topology.

Price and availability

All three are available on Evetech online.

The Ryzen 5 5600X costs R6,799, the Ryzen 7 5800X costs R9,999, the Ryzen 9 5900X costs R12,499 and the Ryzen 9 5950X costs R18,999.