AMD Ryzen 5000 release date, price and specs

AMD has officially unveiled its Ryzen 5000 processors in an online event that really went hard in highlighting the gaming capabilities of these new processors, with CEO Lisa Su stating that “gaming begins with AMD”.

The first Ryzen 5000 CPU AMD showed off was the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, a high-end processor which will come with 12 cores, 24 threads and a 4.8GHz boost. It will have a 105W TDP. It will cost $549 when it launches November 5.

Gamers can expect average performance improvement of 26% at 1080p, compared to the AMD Ryzen 3900XT, according to the company.

Zen 3, if you're wondering, is the name of the architecture the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will be based on.

AMD then also showed off the monster AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core, 32 thread CPU with a 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP, which will sell at a seriously competitive $799.

We also found out about the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600X as well.

Based on a 7nm+ manufacturing process, AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors could be tremendously powerful and potentially push clock speeds high enough to really make Intel hurt, especially if Team Blue stays stuck at 14nm on desktop.

So, read on to find out everything we know so far about AMD Ryzen 5000.

(Image credit: AMD)

Cut to the chase

What is it? AMD's next lineup of desktop processors

AMD's next lineup of desktop processors When is it out? AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will be available November 5

AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will be available November 5 What will it cost? Starting at $299 (around £230, AU$420)

(Image credit: AMD)

At the October 8 launch, CEO Lisa Su announced that the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will all launch on November 5, 2020.

Thankfully, that's not too far away at all, and hopefully stock will be plentiful, so everyone who wants one, can buy one.

It could also mean we get some great Black Friday deals for the older AMD processors as well. That deals bonanza is at the end of November.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 5000 price

We now know the price of AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: $799 (around £620, AU$1,100)

$799 (around £620, AU$1,100) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: $549 (around £420, AU$760)

$549 (around £420, AU$760) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: $449 (around £350, AU$630)

$449 (around £350, AU$630) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: $299 (around £230, AU$420)

These are slightly higher prices than AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation chips, which also saw higher prices than Ryzen 2000. Here are the prices AMD Ryzen 3000 chips launched at for comparison:

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X: $749 (about £590, AU$1,080)

$749 (about £590, AU$1,080) AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: $499 (about £390, AU$720)

$499 (about £390, AU$720) AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399 (about £310, AU$580)

$399 (about £310, AU$580) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: $329 (about £260, AU$480)

$329 (about £260, AU$480) AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: $249 (about £200, AU$360)

$249 (about £200, AU$360) AMD Ryzen 5 3600: $199 (about £160, AU$290)

$199 (about £160, AU$290) AMD Ryzen 5 3400G: $149 (£139, AU$240)

$149 (£139, AU$240) AMD Ryzen 3 3300G: $99 (£94, AU$144)

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 5000 specs

We finally know the specs of the following AMD Ryzen 5000 processors:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: 16-core, 32 thread, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP

16-core, 32 thread, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: 12-core, 24 thread, 4.8GHz boost, 70MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP

12-core, 24 thread, 4.8GHz boost, 70MB L2+L3 cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: 8-core, 16 thread, 4.7GHz boost, 36MB cache, 105W TDP

8-core, 16 thread, 4.7GHz boost, 36MB cache, 105W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: 6-core, 12-thread, 4.6GHz boost, 35MB cache, 65W TDP

On paper, these AMD Ryzen 5000 specs look pretty darn excellent, combined with their affordable price tags. At the October 8 launch, AMD talked up the new CPUs performance, with the "AMD Ryzen 9 5900X [offering] up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance" compared to the last gen.

It also claims that the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X has "the highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor" and the "most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket."

Meanwhile, the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, according to the company, is on average "7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition," which AMD claims is the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is a 10-core CPU which sold for $488 (about £400, AU$750), which is slightly cheaper than what AMD is asking for.

These are big claims, then, and we look forward to putting them to the test when we give the new AMD Ryzen 5000 family full reviews soon.