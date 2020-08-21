AMD Ryzen 4000 smashes world record RAM speeds

The Asus ROG team have smashed a new world record by pushing a stick of Crucial Ballistix Max DDR4 RAM to a whopping 6,666.6MHz – it usually runs at 2,666MHz – achieving the highest-clocked memory speed of all time.

The world record was set by Bianbao XE, who used an AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 'Renoir' APU and an Asus ROG B550-I Gaming motherboard to achieve this incredible result.

As Tom’s Hardware points out, the motherboard is a Mini-ITX one, which is favored by overclockers as its smaller size makes it more efficient.

Overclocking RAM

Getting DDR4 RAM to these kinds of speeds is certainly impressive, and while most people think about GPUs and CPUs when it comes to overclocking, the speed of your RAM also plays a big part in the overall performance of your PC.

Still, as with every type of overclocking, it carries risks and should only be performed by people with experience of overclocking.

If you want an easier way to speed up your RAM, take a look at our best RAM buying guide.

