AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT already being sold for ridiculous prices

AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card appears to have been released early on the internet. Supposed PowerColor 6700 XT Hellhound cards are shown off in listing images and are being sold for around $1,275 (£925 / AU$1650) - over two and a half times the $479 (£345 / AU$620) starting price AMD has given.

Discovered by Tweak Town , the seller boasted that their AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPUs were capable of 50MH/s of mining performance at 120W. This would apparently be better than Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 for mining, and better than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 for power consumption.

Clearly the seller was targeting cryptominers, but we can’t verify if the graphics cards are real or not. Nor can we verify those numbers - so don’t start using them to benchmark the card early . After all, this wouldn’t be the first time a second-hand seller has tried to trick cryptominers into buying expensive fake cards .

What the future holds

Unfortunately, this listing is likely a sign of what’s to come when the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT actually releases, with- limited stock sold online for a premium, as we’ve seen with most GPUs this past year.

We recently reported on rumors that suggest the RX 6700 XT will have availability issues from the get-go, with only one to two thousand cards predicted to arrive in the UK at launch. Whether it’s due to a shortage of GDDR6X chips, or interfering shipments of Covid-19 vaccinations, shortages don’t look set to end for a while .

Just be ready to place your order when the graphics card officially drops on March 18 if you want one, and please try not to fall for scalpers’ inflated prices. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT could be a great GPU (keep your eye out for our upcoming review) but it almost certainly won’t be $1,275 great.