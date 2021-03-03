AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launched to steal Nvidia RTX 3070's 1440p crown

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has just been announced at a special launch event. This mid-range GPU is the fourth graphics card in the new AMD RNDA 2 lineup, but its closest predecessor isn't the Radeon RX 6900 XT – it's 2019's Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Back in July 2019, AMD launched its RDNA graphics card lineup at E3, bringing its 7nm mastery to Radeon for the first time. And, while that graphics card didn't exactly topple Nvidia at the high-end, AMD did make waves back then by basically forcing Team Green to change the prices of its RTX Super cards at the last minute.

And, while we had all been waiting for AMD to bring some much-needed competition in the 4K PC gaming space, the release of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 left a huge gap in the market. Hopefully, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will fill it.

This is a graphics card equipped with 12GB of VRAM and targeted at 1440p gamers that want to crank up all the eye candy with high frame rates. We haven't got the card in for review yet, so we'll have to wait to see how it does, but it could make the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 start to sweat – not that anyone can buy any of these graphics cards right now anyway.

At the launch event, AMD confirmed that it will go on sale on March 18, 2021, and will cost $479 (about £340, AU$610). Read on to find out everything we know so far about the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

(Image credit: AMD)

Cut to the chase

What is it? The 1440p mid-range entry to the AMD RNDA 2 graphics card line

The 1440p mid-range entry to the AMD RNDA 2 graphics card line When is it out? March 18

March 18 How much will it cost? $479 (about £340, AU$610)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was announced at AMD's "Where Gaming Begins" event on March 3. It will release on store shelves and online on March 18, so you know when to start mashing that F5 key.

Unlike other AMD Big Navi launches, AMD is going to be launching both the graphics card it manufactures, along with third party AIB card partners like MSI and XFX. The company is hoping that this simultaneous launch will be enough to get the graphics cards into the hands of more gamers, rather than miners and resellers, but only time will tell if that's going to pay off.

AMD is not going to be enabling a hash rate limiter for the Radeon RX 6700 XT, like Nvidia did with the GeForce RTX 3060.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT price

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will start at $479 (about £340, AU$610), with prices going up from there for third party versions of the GPU with more exotic cooling and power solutions going up from there.

This lands right between the $399 (about £299, AU$540) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the $499 (£469, AU$809) RTX 3070. AMD is pitching this graphics card as delivering roughly equivalent performance to the RTX 3070, so it's nice to see Team Red slotting this in at a slightly lower price.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT specs and performance

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a graphics card aimed primarily at 1440p gaming. So, while it doesn't pack the frankly unnecessary 16GB of VRAM that the other graphics cards in the Radeon RX 6000 lineup, it's still got 12GB.

AMD claims that at 1440p, it's starting to see games utilizing more than 9GB of VRAM, which is why it claims that this memory budget is necessary for current and future AAA PC games. That's something that we're going to test on our own, but it makes sense.

What's more important than the VRAM is the actual GPU, however. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is packed with 40 RDNA 2 compute units, with a 230W board power limit. That's quite a bit less than the next-biggest graphics card in AMD's arsenal, the Radeon RX 6800, which has 60 compute units and a 250W power budget.

Before we get the graphics card in our labs for a review, we can't really say how it will perform, but that hasn't stopped AMD from making some bold claims.

Team Red claims that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT trades blows with the Nvidia RTX 3070, even beating it pretty significantly in games like Dirt 5 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. AMD's performance claims here don't give any specific information about how wide the performance gaps are, but it looks like the new graphics card should be around the same level as the 3070.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a graphics card launch in 2021 without talking about ray tracing. AMD came to the ray tracing game later than Nvidia did, and in our testing so far, Team Red is a bit behind when it comes to performance. The Radeon RX 6700 XT will support the technology, though. But if it's anything like the other Radeon RX 6000 cards, the RX 6700 XT will probably only be able to handle ray tracing at 60 fps if you're sticking to 1080p – at least until AMD comes out with its answer to Nvidia's DLSS.

Based solely on what AMD has shared about the Radeon RX 6700 XT, it should be great for anyone who primarily plays at 1440p. And, who knows, if it performs as well as AMD claims in games like Rainbow Six Siege, it could become the graphics card to beat for esports titles – especially given how widespread Freesync is.