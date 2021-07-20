AMD Radeon RX 6600XT leak shows a true rival to the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

There's a new Radeon RX 6600XT leak that appears to offer us our first look at the upcoming AMD graphics card that's expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The new AMD RX 6600XT card appears to have a dual-fan design with a large aluminum heatsink underneath, according to new photos that popped up on Chinese social media site Baidu this week. This is different than the design we saw a couple of weeks back and looks more like the RX 6700XT.

As Videocardz notes, the card lacks a large fin array, so it's more likely a lower-powered budget graphics card and the fact that it's the XT variant could explain the two fans rather than just the one, which may be reserved for the RX 6600.

Could the AMD RX 6600XT beat the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti?

In addition to photos of the purported design of the AMD RX 6600XT, the Baidu poster also included screenshots of benchmark results they claim was of the RX 6600XT.

The tool in question, Ludashi, isn't really used outside of China, but what interests us is not so much the absolute score for the graphics card, but that it appears to beat the scores of Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti, the card that the RX 6600XT would be directly competing against.

If these benchmarks bear out when the AMD RX 6600XT is finally released, AMD might have a real winner on its hands to help cement its title as the champ of the midrange and budget class of graphics cards.